Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: Is this wrong? manageCover.addCoverHandler({ coverSelector: ".playb" });

Yes that is wrong. The addCoverHandler function is being given an object as the argument to the function.

asasass: asasass: the variable: coverSelector:

That is not a defined variable. What coverSelector is there, is a property of the object.

asasass: asasass: the element: ".playb"

That is not an element. That is a string which is used as a selector. That selector would target a cover element, so it’s called a cover selector.

Are you able to better understand the instruction being given to you now?

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: The next test after that should be called “with a coverSelector parameter” where we give the addEventHandler a coverSelector string as it’s parameter.

Remember the recent post where I clearly pointed out the significant difference between property and parameter?

More accurately, that instruction should be to give addEventHandler a coverSelector string as its argument. For when you call functions they are called using arguments, and when you define functions, they are defined using parameters.