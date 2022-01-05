Adding tests to video player code

Yes, that is the way. “.playb” is a good example of a selector. The string is used by the addCoverHandler code to select an element.

There doesn’t seem to be anything that we can usefully test for when using only the coverSelector, because just by itself without an event handler, it doesn’t change anything about the page that we can test. That leads us to an important realization. When the manageCover code doesn’t change anything, there is nothing that can be tested.

Ordinarily when writing tests before writing the code, I would have the function return an element that the selector was used to get. That way we would have something that can be tested. That can’t be done here though, because the manageCover must remain unchanged for us to finish this job, where the tests for this code are used to help us diagnose the other code that isn’t working. We could perhaps come back to this later on afterwards.

For now, the test with only coverSelector is abandoned, and we can reuse the code for the coverSelector and coverHandler test.

Rename the test to be “with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters”, and we can adjust things to work with both of those.

We can now add an expectation that coverHandler has been called, where coverHandler is what we are checking, and the Jasmine method toHaveBeenCalled() is used, similar to what’s used at https://jasmine.github.io/api/4.0/matchers.html#toHaveBeenCalled

Yes there is no coverHandler variable yet, but we can come to that after the expectation is there.