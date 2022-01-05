Adding tests to video player code

You replace
/foo/ with what we as the programmer need to know from the error message, which is:
/Cannot read properties of undefined/
You replace
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/7prova1w/1/
it("needs a function parameter of container", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
What am I up to next?
We now seem to be in a pretty good state to move on to the addCoverHandler test. First we look at the addCoverHandler test called “needs a coverSelector parameter”. The next test after that should be called “with a coverSelector parameter” where we give the addEventHandler a coverSelector string as it’s parameter.
Your previous instructions at post #205
Said this:
The next test will be called “with a single coverSelector”. Your previous attempt that that is quite wrong, so we’ll take it one line at a time.
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
That is what I did here: https://jsfiddle.net/uc5sb1em/
With the updated it " " from your new instructions.
it("with a coverSelector parameter", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
// const coverSelector = document.querySelector(".playb");
});
Where I get this error:
SyntaxError: Failed to execute ‘querySelector’ on ‘Document’: ‘[object Object]’ is not a valid selector.
Which means I am needing this line I think, but it is not written the right way:
const coverSelector = document.querySelector(".playb");
That error is correct for your parameter is an object, not a selector. It needs to be a selector that you use for the function parameter.
What am I supposed to do next?
What are the next instructions?
Were you having me do something?
Am I supposed to wait for other instructions?
You seem to have some confusion about selectors, so I need to ask you about what you understand is a selector, more specifically, a cover selector.
I don’t understand:
Is this wrong?
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
I was doing this:
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
or, I thought I was supposed to do that.
the variable:
coverSelector:
the element:
".playb"
Is that not what I was supposed to do?
I seem to be confused about what part of the instructions I am currently working on.
Is this good or not good?
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
Does that need to be fixed or no?
Yes that is wrong. The addCoverHandler function is being given an object as the argument to the function.
That is not a defined variable. What coverSelector is there, is a property of the object.
That is not an element. That is a string which is used as a selector. That selector would target a cover element, so it’s called a cover selector.
Are you able to better understand the instruction being given to you now?
Remember the recent post where I clearly pointed out the significant difference between property and parameter?
More accurately, that instruction should be to give addEventHandler a coverSelector string as its argument. For when you call functions they are called using arguments, and when you define functions, they are defined using parameters.
Because this test is not being set up the same way as how the previous test was done, I am having problems.
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
So, I guess I will be starting out with just this:
Unless this is wrong also.
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
});
where we give the addEventHandler a coverSelector string as it’s parameter.
I have no idea what I am doing.
This is wrong then:
I can’t use this:
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
});
Is this close?
manageCover.addEventHandler("coverSelector");
I am lost, nothing is coming to me.
I don’t know what I am supposed to be doing, but more importantly, I don’t know how to get the code started.
Since this is wrong:
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
});
What does that get replaced with?
Don’t even give it the object. Remove that, and just use a cover selector (which is just a string) instead.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/5hek4nbm/
it("with a coverSelector parameter", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
});
Spec ‘manageCover addCoverHandler with a coverSelector parameter’ has no expectations.
Yes, that is the way. “.playb” is a good example of a selector. The string is used by the addCoverHandler code to select an element.
There doesn’t seem to be anything that we can usefully test for when using only the coverSelector, because just by itself without an event handler, it doesn’t change anything about the page that we can test. That leads us to an important realization. When the manageCover code doesn’t change anything, there is nothing that can be tested.
Ordinarily when writing tests before writing the code, I would have the function return an element that the selector was used to get. That way we would have something that can be tested. That can’t be done here though, because the manageCover must remain unchanged for us to finish this job, where the tests for this code are used to help us diagnose the other code that isn’t working. We could perhaps come back to this later on afterwards.
For now, the test with only coverSelector is abandoned, and we can reuse the code for the coverSelector and coverHandler test.
- init with no parameters
- init with container property
- init with playButton property
- addCoverHandler with no parameters
- ☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector
- ☐ addCoverHandler with handler
- ☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector and coverHandler
Rename the test to be “with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters”, and we can adjust things to work with both of those.
We can now add an expectation that coverHandler has been called, where coverHandler is what we are checking, and the Jasmine method toHaveBeenCalled() is used, similar to what’s used at https://jasmine.github.io/api/4.0/matchers.html#toHaveBeenCalled
Yes there is no coverHandler variable yet, but we can come to that after the expectation is there.
I did not do this right: https://jsfiddle.net/9kh8wzfx/2/
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
expect(mySpy).toHaveBeenCalled("coverHandler");
});
What does mySpy get changed to?
or did I do this wrong, or it is almost good?
Here’s what was asked to be done:
And here’s what you did.
Your expectation is that mySpy has been called, which is not what you were asked to do. You were asked to check that coverHandler has been called instead.
Also you are giving the toHaveBeenCalled method an argument of “coverHandler” which is not what you were asked to do either.
This is wrong also:
expect("coverHandler").toHaveBeenCalled();
Error: : Expected a spy, but got ‘coverHandler’.
Usage: expect().toHaveBeenCalled()
It’s telling me I need to use spy.
I removed the argument, then placed coverHandler after expect.
expect("coverHandler").toHaveBeenCalled();
But now the error is telling me to place a spy where coverHandler now is.
Starting from here, is this line all wrong?
Am I not using expect?
expect().toHaveBeenCalled();
coverHandler does not go inside here?
expect(".coverHandler")
I’m confused.
coverHandler is not a string. Just use it as a variable name, without the quotation marks.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/5k48z6me/1/
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
ReferenceError: coverHandler is not defined
What do I do next?
Doing this gives me:
var coverHandler;
Error: : Expected a spy, but got undefined.
Usage: expect().toHaveBeenCalled()
Yes there is no coverHandler variable yet, but we can come to that after the expectation is there.
Maybe I am supposed to wait for further instruction.
The expectation is there now, right?
After having done this:
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
We now define a coverHandler variable, where we use jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”)
The text in the argument is just for pretty error messages.
At the end of this I was able to remove the errors, but I do not know if that is good, or it is not good. or, maybe I am close.
My head is confused now:
I’m using this whole line the way it is:
jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”);
I’m supposed to place that line somewhere in here?
I’m completely lost.
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
where we use jasmine.createSpy(“coverHandler”)
I do not understand what that means I need to do.
Me guessing makes things worse:
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy();
Expected spy unknown to have been called.
Another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/qdL3x18r/
I don’t know how to stop receiving errors.
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
jasmine.createSpy(coverHandler);
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
ReferenceError: coverHandler is not defined
Reading in here makes things even worse because I do not know what I am reading:
https://jasmine.github.io/api/4.0/jasmine.html#.createSpy
(static) createSpy(nameopt, originalFnopt) → {[Spy]
Is this close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Expected spy coverHandler to have been called.
I don’t know what that means.
Is this good or close? https://jsfiddle.net/pa0qnbd1/2/
Now there are no errors.
it("with coverSelector and coverHandler parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb");
var coverHandler;
coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy();
coverHandler();
expect(coverHandler).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Next I placed the html and the css from the broken code into the test code:
Where I receive this error: https://jsfiddle.net/Lp93bqny/
Expected … not to have class ‘initial-fade’.