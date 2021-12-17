Adding tests to video player code

Good one. Let’s start nice and easy by testing the first function in the manageCover module. The end of manageCover has two methods, one is addCoverHandler and the other is init.

Near the end of the code modify the describe block, so that instead of saying running jasmine in jsfiddle it says init . We are going to test the init part of the manageCover module.

We can’t see where it says init all that well because of the background color. Please update the background color so that we can more easily see the text. I recommend adding to the end of the CSS something like floralwhite , as it’s not quite so harsh on the eyes as white.

body { background: floralwhite; }

On the next line, the line that starts with it , rename it to with no parameters . There is a better name to use for that, but that’s only after we have a better understanding of that situation.

Fail => Pass => Refactor is the testing cycle. Because the code has already been written, this will mostly be Fail => Pass without the refactor, but it’s useful to keep in mind.

Right now we are writing a test to make something fail. After which we make it pass. But first, the fail.

Below the it line, replace what’s there with a call to the init method of manageCover, using no function parameters. You should then see a suitable failing test, which is the first part of the testing cycle.

We should always start with no function parameters, and after tests pass we add on more things from there.