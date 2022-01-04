Adding tests to video player code

When I look at the matchers that can now be used by Jasmine, one of them stands out to me. That is the toHaveClass matcher.

Wherever we have classList that is expected to be true, we can replace that code using toHaveClass instead.

For example, before:

expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);

and after:

expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");

(correction: updated tohaveClass to be toHaveClass)

Make that kind of update to each test where the classList is expected to be true.

After that I’ll have something else for when the classList is expected to be false.