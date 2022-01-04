Adding tests to video player code

We shouldn’t move on to the next test just yet, for we have to apply what we’ve learned to what we’ve already done.

I made an error while tired, and accidentally used the word property in the test description when it needs to be parameter instead.

For reference, here is a parameter called param , which is used by a function when it’s called using an argument called arg :

function someFunc(param) { ... } someFunc(arg);

and here is a property called prop , which are found on objects. The other type of thing found on objects are methods. When a function is on an object, that is called a method.

const obj = { prop: "a property", method: function methodFunc() { ... } };

Parameter, argument, property, and method - they all have very specific meanings.

Anyway, the test description needs to read "“needs a coverSelector parameter” because coverSelector is a parameter of the addCoverHandler() method.

Remove or comment out that additional test that you started on so that we have a full suite of passing tests, because now that we are using an improved version of Jasmine, we need to go back to those previous tests and improve them as well.