Adding tests to video player code

We shouldn’t move on to the next test just yet, for we have to apply what we’ve learned to what we’ve already done.
I made an error while tired, and accidentally used the word
property in the test description when it needs to be
parameter instead.
For reference, here is a parameter called
param, which is used by a function when it’s called using an argument called
arg:
function someFunc(param) {
...
}
someFunc(arg);
and here is a property called
prop, which are found on objects. The other type of thing found on objects are methods. When a function is on an object, that is called a method.
const obj = {
prop: "a property",
method: function methodFunc() {
...
}
};
Parameter, argument, property, and method - they all have very specific meanings.
Anyway, the test description needs to read "“needs a coverSelector parameter” because coverSelector is a parameter of the addCoverHandler() method.
Remove or comment out that additional test that you started on so that we have a full suite of passing tests, because now that we are using an improved version of Jasmine, we need to go back to those previous tests and improve them as well.