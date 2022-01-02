Adding tests to video player code

The last jsfiddle link you gave me had:
/Cannot read/
I changed it to:
(/Cannot read properties of null/);
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/m8dbvkpf/
SyntaxError: Failed to execute ‘querySelector’ on ‘Document’: ‘[object Object]’ is not a valid selector
What gets placed below manageCover?
I tried this:
const cover = document.querySelector(".playb);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
Am I adding
simulateClick(coverSelector); to it, or something similar?
I am stuck at this spot.
I did this:
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
What do I do after that?
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector property", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
it("with a single coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
});
});
});
We shouldn’t move on to the next test just yet, for we have to apply what we’ve learned to what we’ve already done.
I made an error while tired, and accidentally used the word
property in the test description when it needs to be
parameter instead.
For reference, here is a parameter called
param, which is used by a function when it’s called using an argument called
arg:
function someFunc(param) {
...
}
someFunc(arg);
and here is a property called
prop, which are found on objects. The other type of thing found on objects are methods. When a function is on an object, that is called a method.
const obj = {
prop: "a property",
method: function methodFunc() {
...
}
};
Parameter, argument, property, and method - they all have very specific meanings.
Anyway, the test description needs to read "“needs a coverSelector parameter” because coverSelector is a parameter of the addCoverHandler() method.
Remove or comment out that additional test that you started on so that we have a full suite of passing tests, because now that we are using an improved version of Jasmine, we need to go back to those previous tests and improve them as well.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/m8yekr61/
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector parameter", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
What is the next thing I am supposed to do?
When I look at the matchers that can now be used by Jasmine, one of them stands out to me. That is the toHaveClass matcher.
Wherever we have classList that is expected to be true, we can replace that code using toHaveClass instead.
For example, before:
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
and after:
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
(correction: updated tohaveClass to be toHaveClass)
Make that kind of update to each test where the classList is expected to be true.
After that I’ll have something else for when the classList is expected to be false.
I did that and received an error:
But you did not say I was going to receive an error.
https://jsfiddle.net/av4z8ojx/
TypeError: expect(…).tohaveClass is not a function
Was I supposed to get that error?
or did I do something wrong?
it("when one playButton is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body).tohaveClass("initial-fade");
});
it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body).tohaveClass("initial-fade");
});
My apologies - that was a typing error on my part. The casing is important, so it needs to be toHaveClass instead of tohaveClass. I’ll update the previous post now.
I fixed it here: https://jsfiddle.net/zdLmvo2a/
What do I do next?
That would be this:
After that I’ll have something else for when the classList is expected to be false
These would be changed to what?
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
They will be changed to the same type of thing using toHaveClass, but the not matcher is used before it to reverse things.
What else gets done to these?
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("hide");
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
This gets added somewhere?
.not.toBe
What else gets done to those lines?
but the not matcher is used before it to reverse things.
I don’t understand what that means.
Maybe I am looking at the wrong section of code, I am not sure.
Does this not get changed:
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
to this:
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("hide");
But to something else?
Does the order in which the line is written get moved around?
You just add
.not to the expectation to change it from expecting true to expecting false.
The following is expected to be true:
expect(something).toBe(true);
And the following is expected to be false:
expect(something).not.toBe(true);
In the same manner, the following is expected to be true:
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("hide");
and the following is expected to be false:
expect(document.body).not.toHaveClass("hide");
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/hp0bxaqf/
What am I ready to do next?
Am I able to start work on the next test?
This was as far as I was able to get.
it("with a single coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
});
Not quite yet. Continuing to work our way up through the tests, we have the no-parameters test that still uses toThrow(), which can be much easier to understand when we use toThrowError() instead.
It’s going to be similar to the “needs a coverSelector parameter” test, but is instead about needing a container parameter.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/q5x8034p/
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError();
});
Two things need to occur there that haven’t been done. Right now the test doesn’t tell us which error is expected to be thrown. You can have the test show you the error that’s thrown by giving toThrowError() a function parameter of /foo/ or something similar. That way you can then use the error message that’s shown to you to replace foo, with suitable text from the error instead.
The second thing that should occur from a test that expects an error, is to tell us what it needs to avoid that error. In this case it needs a function parameter similar to the other test that expects an error, but you really need to rename the test so that it tells us what function parameter it needs.
This is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/9gexrd4w/
it("needs a function parameter of container", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/foo/);
});
Where I then get this error:
Expected function to throw an exception with a message matching /foo/, but it threw an exception with message ‘Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘container’)’.
What do I do next?
You replace
/foo/ with what we as the programmer need to know from the error message, which is:
/Cannot read properties of undefined/
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/7prova1w/1/
it("needs a function parameter of container", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of undefined/);
});
What am I up to next?
We now seem to be in a pretty good state to move on to the addCoverHandler test. First we look at the addCoverHandler test called “needs a coverSelector parameter”. The next test after that should be called “with a coverSelector parameter” where we give the addEventHandler a coverSelector string as it’s parameter.
Your previous instructions at post #205
Said this:
The next test will be called “with a single coverSelector”. Your previous attempt that that is quite wrong, so we’ll take it one line at a time.
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
That is what I did here: https://jsfiddle.net/uc5sb1em/
With the updated it " " from your new instructions.
it("with a coverSelector parameter", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
// const coverSelector = document.querySelector(".playb");
});
Where I get this error:
SyntaxError: Failed to execute ‘querySelector’ on ‘Document’: ‘[object Object]’ is not a valid selector.
Which means I am needing this line I think, but it is not written the right way:
const coverSelector = document.querySelector(".playb");