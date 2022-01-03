Adding tests to video player code

After the toThrow() though, we should add a comment saying: needs coverSelector

Other versions of Jasmine let us include matching text of various types, but the 1.3 version of Jasmine that we’re using here is a bit more limited.

It doesn’t seem to be worth the effort of upgrading that yet, so the comment will do for now.

. . .

. . .

Nope, I can’t do it. I can’t be satisfied with leaving that comment there.

It’s easy enough to update the testing framework from Jasmine 1.3 to the recent 3.10. We just want a CDN provider that has it which is easy enough to find, one is at https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jasmine

We can then go to the Resouces section at https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/ and remove the jasmine ones from there, replacing them with ones from the cdn. With the addition of a few boot0 and boot1 files to the resources section, we can remove the code at the end that loads the html reporter too.

We can now update the toThrow() line to instead be:

expect(fnCall).toThrowError("Cannot read properties of null (reading 'addEventListener')");

Or, as I prefer, we can use a regular expression so that only a partial match of the information that’s important to us is shown instead.

expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);

We can now rename the “with no parameter” test to something more meaningful that explains the error, such as “needs a coverSelector property”, which gives us the following for the test:

describe("addCoverHandler", function() { it("needs a coverSelector property", function() { const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler(); expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/); }); });

That is a good test, for not only does it explain what happens (cannot read properties) but it also explains why.

The updated code with that is at https://jsfiddle.net/wvq0t2y9/