Adding tests to video player code

It shouldn’t be passing yet. Forcing it to pass is not the objective.
Good, what can we learn from the error?
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)
Here is what that addCoverHandler() function does with addEventListener:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
That coverSelector function parameter is required. That means we must update our list of tests to take that into account. Other tests that don’t involve the cover parameter need to be removed.
Now that we have learned something and updated things based on what we have learned, we can carry on with the code as you have it in https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/
The next test will be called “with a single coverSelector”. Your previous attempt that that is quite wrong, so we’ll take it one line at a time.
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.