Adding tests to video player code

You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/vf0ptydw/
What do I do next?
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
addCoverHandler();
});
});
});
What is done next it to learn something from it.
The error we are shown is:
ReferenceError: addCoverHandler is not defined
Yes, we will eventually use toThrow() to state that we expect it to be an error, but more is done before that.
What we learn from this error is that addCoverHandler is not defined. We are wanting to run the addCoverHandler() method on the manageCover code, so you need to use manageCover.addCoverHandler instead.
You want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/
This one passes.
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
});
});
If you only want me to do this:
This one I get an error.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler();
});
});
I tried starting the next test here, but I am lost.
Also, I might be doing this the wrong way.
I thought I would be able to figure it out.
it("addCoverHandler with coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".cover",
handler: ".playa"
});
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
});
I know this is the function that is being used for these tests:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
It shouldn’t be passing yet. Forcing it to pass is not the objective.
Good, what can we learn from the error?
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)
Here is what that addCoverHandler() function does with addEventListener:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
That coverSelector function parameter is required. That means we must update our list of tests to take that into account. Other tests that don’t involve the cover parameter need to be removed.
Now that we have learned something and updated things based on what we have learned, we can carry on with the code as you have it in https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/
The next test will be called “with a single coverSelector”. Your previous attempt that that is quite wrong, so we’ll take it one line at a time.
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
After the toThrow() though, we should add a comment saying: needs coverSelector
Other versions of Jasmine let us include matching text of various types, but the 1.3 version of Jasmine that we’re using here is a bit more limited.
It doesn’t seem to be worth the effort of upgrading that yet, so the comment will do for now.
. . .
Nope, I can’t do it. I can’t be satisfied with leaving that comment there.
It’s easy enough to update the testing framework from Jasmine 1.3 to the recent 3.10. We just want a CDN provider that has it which is easy enough to find, one is at https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jasmine
We can then go to the Resouces section at https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/ and remove the jasmine ones from there, replacing them with ones from the cdn. With the addition of a few boot0 and boot1 files to the resources section, we can remove the code at the end that loads the html reporter too.
We can now update the toThrow() line to instead be:
expect(fnCall).toThrowError("Cannot read properties of null (reading 'addEventListener')");
Or, as I prefer, we can use a regular expression so that only a partial match of the information that’s important to us is shown instead.
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
We can now rename the “with no parameter” test to something more meaningful that explains the error, such as “needs a coverSelector property”, which gives us the following for the test:
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector property", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
});
That is a good test, for not only does it explain what happens (cannot read properties) but it also explains why.
The updated code with that is at https://jsfiddle.net/wvq0t2y9/
The last jsfiddle link you gave me had:
/Cannot read/
I changed it to:
(/Cannot read properties of null/);
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/m8dbvkpf/
SyntaxError: Failed to execute ‘querySelector’ on ‘Document’: ‘[object Object]’ is not a valid selector
What gets placed below manageCover?
I tried this:
const cover = document.querySelector(".playb);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
Am I adding
simulateClick(coverSelector); to it, or something similar?
I am stuck at this spot.
I did this:
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
What do I do after that?
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector property", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
it("with a single coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
});
});
});
We shouldn’t move on to the next test just yet, for we have to apply what we’ve learned to what we’ve already done.
I made an error while tired, and accidentally used the word
property in the test description when it needs to be
parameter instead.
For reference, here is a parameter called
param, which is used by a function when it’s called using an argument called
arg:
function someFunc(param) {
...
}
someFunc(arg);
and here is a property called
prop, which are found on objects. The other type of thing found on objects are methods. When a function is on an object, that is called a method.
const obj = {
prop: "a property",
method: function methodFunc() {
...
}
};
Parameter, argument, property, and method - they all have very specific meanings.
Anyway, the test description needs to read "“needs a coverSelector parameter” because coverSelector is a parameter of the addCoverHandler() method.
Remove or comment out that additional test that you started on so that we have a full suite of passing tests, because now that we are using an improved version of Jasmine, we need to go back to those previous tests and improve them as well.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/m8yekr61/
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector parameter", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
What is the next thing I am supposed to do?
When I look at the matchers that can now be used by Jasmine, one of them stands out to me. That is the toHaveClass matcher.
Wherever we have classList that is expected to be true, we can replace that code using toHaveClass instead.
For example, before:
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
and after:
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
(correction: updated tohaveClass to be toHaveClass)
Make that kind of update to each test where the classList is expected to be true.
After that I’ll have something else for when the classList is expected to be false.
I did that and received an error:
But you did not say I was going to receive an error.
https://jsfiddle.net/av4z8ojx/
TypeError: expect(…).tohaveClass is not a function
Was I supposed to get that error?
or did I do something wrong?
it("when one playButton is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body).tohaveClass("initial-fade");
});
it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body).tohaveClass("initial-fade");
});
My apologies - that was a typing error on my part. The casing is important, so it needs to be toHaveClass instead of tohaveClass. I’ll update the previous post now.
I fixed it here: https://jsfiddle.net/zdLmvo2a/
What do I do next?
That would be this:
After that I’ll have something else for when the classList is expected to be false
These would be changed to what?
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
They will be changed to the same type of thing using toHaveClass, but the not matcher is used before it to reverse things.
What else gets done to these?
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("hide");
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("initial-fade");
This gets added somewhere?
.not.toBe
What else gets done to those lines?
but the not matcher is used before it to reverse things.
I don’t understand what that means.
Maybe I am looking at the wrong section of code, I am not sure.
Does this not get changed:
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
to this:
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("hide");
But to something else?
Does the order in which the line is written get moved around?
You just add
.not to the expectation to change it from expecting true to expecting false.
The following is expected to be true:
expect(something).toBe(true);
And the following is expected to be false:
expect(something).not.toBe(true);
In the same manner, the following is expected to be true:
expect(document.body).toHaveClass("hide");
and the following is expected to be false:
expect(document.body).not.toHaveClass("hide");
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/hp0bxaqf/
What am I ready to do next?
Am I able to start work on the next test?
This was as far as I was able to get.
it("with a single coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
});
Not quite yet. Continuing to work our way up through the tests, we have the no-parameters test that still uses toThrow(), which can be much easier to understand when we use toThrowError() instead.
It’s going to be similar to the “needs a coverSelector parameter” test, but is instead about needing a container parameter.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/q5x8034p/
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError();
});
Two things need to occur there that haven’t been done. Right now the test doesn’t tell us which error is expected to be thrown. You can have the test show you the error that’s thrown by giving toThrowError() a function parameter of /foo/ or something similar. That way you can then use the error message that’s shown to you to replace foo, with suitable text from the error instead.
The second thing that should occur from a test that expects an error, is to tell us what it needs to avoid that error. In this case it needs a function parameter similar to the other test that expects an error, but you really need to rename the test so that it tells us what function parameter it needs.