Adding tests to video player code

With the playButton tests we have a test where nothing should occur, and a test with one playButton being initialized. We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized. That way we can complete the none/one/many structure.
That means using
.cover?
Which test will this one be similar to? https://jsfiddle.net/xysvepow/1/
This is what I did:
it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
Yes, and using “.container” too.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/mtp93b5r/1/
it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
Am I able to do this test and are there instructions I can follow to set it up?
addCoverHandler with no parameters
it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
I know this is the function I should be looking at.
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
Do not change what the playButton variable is assigned to. It’s important that the tests are as similar to each other as possible, so that ideally only the things that differ between them is what is important about the test. The playButton variable still needs to refer to the “.playb” element.
This is what you wanted me to do?
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/k67scn8v/1/
Am I ready to start the next test?
To do the next test, Would I be using all of this test and adding on to it:
function addCoverHandler
or maybe this new test gets set up differently, I am not sure.
it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
Not yet, we still need to clean up after our current tests. Initializing all the play buttons in the “containers” tests meant we had to clean up after ourselves before doing the playButton tests. We are also initializing all play buttons in the playButtons tests, meaning that event handlers remain on those events after the test is complete. We really need to clean up after ourselves by removing those events.
We can do that by renaming the beforeEach() function to be afterEach() instead, and move that afterEach() function up to the top of all of the tests, so that it’s just below the descriibe “init” description line. The Jasmine test framework will then automatically run that afterEach() function after the “no parameters” test, after the the container tests, and after the playButton tests, helping us to clean up after ourselves.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/u7fd0q1b/
describe("init", function() {
afterEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
Let’s now do one final check over of each test to ensure that they all make sense.
The single container test has quite a bit of reorganisation that should be done to it. The comment about playButton preventing browser console errors should be removed. The playButton and simulateClick lines should be moved down to the start of the
when section. The container code in the
when section should be moved up to the end of the
given section.
The multiple containers test needs to be reorganised to match what we did with the single container test.
The comment that’s between the single and multiple container code should be removed.
The description for the playButton tests has a trailing space in the quotes that should be removed.
All of the playButton tests should have a line-break before the
given section comment
All of the playButton tests need to be renamed too. Let’s take a look at the test descriptions.
init
with no parameters
container
with a single container
with multiple containers
playButton
has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized
clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade
all playButtons are being initialized
The playButton descriptions shouldn’t tell us the details, but should explain the type of situation instead, which is usually done by starting the description with “when”.
The no-impact test is better described as being “when not initialized”, the second one is “when one playButton is initialized” and the last one is “when all playButtons” are initialized"
That’s a lot of cleaning up to do, but similar to keeping a kitchen in good order, clean as you go is the best policy.
Here is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/um37qjtb/
describe("init", function() {
afterEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
describe("playButton", function() {
it("when not initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
});
it("when one playButton is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
});
// load jasmine htmlReporter
(function() {
var env = jasmine.getEnv();
env.addReporter(new jasmine.HtmlReporter());
env.execute();
}());
The playButton tests are now done, meaning that the we are now done with the init tests.
- init with no parameters
- init with container property
- init with playButton property
- ☐ addCoverHandler with no parameters
- ☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector
- ☐ addCoverHandler with handler
- ☐ addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler
We can now move on to the addCoverHandler tests.
This is where we get to work on improving the structure of the tests.
After the init section, just before the htmlReporter is loaded, a completely separate describe section needs to be added called “addCoverHandler”.
Both the init section and the addCoverHandler section can then be indented, and wrapped inside of another describe section called manageCover.
Then inside of the addCoverHandler section we add an
it section called “with no parameters”.
The test results section should then say “Passing 7 specs”, with the describe sections showing in black, having the following structure:
- manageCover
- init
- container
- playButton
- addCoverHandler
- init
This is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/7ongkjde/
If that is good, this would be a guess.
Maybe that is close, I am not sure.
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
I can see that you’ve attempted to copy from a previous test. That is not how things are done, because you then miss out on both gaining understanding, and on improving the tests.
First start out with just calling addCoverHandler with no parameters in the test.
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/vf0ptydw/
What do I do next?
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
addCoverHandler();
});
});
});
What is done next it to learn something from it.
The error we are shown is:
ReferenceError: addCoverHandler is not defined
Yes, we will eventually use toThrow() to state that we expect it to be an error, but more is done before that.
What we learn from this error is that addCoverHandler is not defined. We are wanting to run the addCoverHandler() method on the manageCover code, so you need to use manageCover.addCoverHandler instead.
You want me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/
This one passes.
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
});
});
If you only want me to do this:
This one I get an error.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
manageCover.addCoverHandler();
});
});
I tried starting the next test here, but I am lost.
Also, I might be doing this the wrong way.
I thought I would be able to figure it out.
it("addCoverHandler with coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".cover",
handler: ".playa"
});
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
});
I know this is the function that is being used for these tests:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
It shouldn’t be passing yet. Forcing it to pass is not the objective.
Good, what can we learn from the error?
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading ‘addEventListener’)
Here is what that addCoverHandler() function does with addEventListener:
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
That coverSelector function parameter is required. That means we must update our list of tests to take that into account. Other tests that don’t involve the cover parameter need to be removed.
Now that we have learned something and updated things based on what we have learned, we can carry on with the code as you have it in https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/
The next test will be called “with a single coverSelector”. Your previous attempt that that is quite wrong, so we’ll take it one line at a time.
In that “with a single coverSelector” test, define a coverSelector variable for the element with the playb classname.
After the toThrow() though, we should add a comment saying: needs coverSelector
Other versions of Jasmine let us include matching text of various types, but the 1.3 version of Jasmine that we’re using here is a bit more limited.
It doesn’t seem to be worth the effort of upgrading that yet, so the comment will do for now.
. . .
. . .
Nope, I can’t do it. I can’t be satisfied with leaving that comment there.
It’s easy enough to update the testing framework from Jasmine 1.3 to the recent 3.10. We just want a CDN provider that has it which is easy enough to find, one is at https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jasmine
We can then go to the Resouces section at https://jsfiddle.net/8s6jthdb/1/ and remove the jasmine ones from there, replacing them with ones from the cdn. With the addition of a few boot0 and boot1 files to the resources section, we can remove the code at the end that loads the html reporter too.
We can now update the toThrow() line to instead be:
expect(fnCall).toThrowError("Cannot read properties of null (reading 'addEventListener')");
Or, as I prefer, we can use a regular expression so that only a partial match of the information that’s important to us is shown instead.
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
We can now rename the “with no parameter” test to something more meaningful that explains the error, such as “needs a coverSelector property”, which gives us the following for the test:
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector property", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
});
That is a good test, for not only does it explain what happens (cannot read properties) but it also explains why.
The updated code with that is at https://jsfiddle.net/wvq0t2y9/
The last jsfiddle link you gave me had:
/Cannot read/
I changed it to:
(/Cannot read properties of null/);
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/m8dbvkpf/
SyntaxError: Failed to execute ‘querySelector’ on ‘Document’: ‘[object Object]’ is not a valid selector
What gets placed below manageCover?
I tried this:
const cover = document.querySelector(".playb);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
Am I adding
simulateClick(coverSelector); to it, or something similar?
describe("addCoverHandler", function() {
it("needs a coverSelector property", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.addCoverHandler();
expect(fnCall).toThrowError(/Cannot read properties of null/);
});
it("with a single coverSelector", function() {
// given
manageCover.addCoverHandler({
coverSelector: ".playb"
});
});
});
});