Adding tests to video player code

Let’s now do one final check over of each test to ensure that they all make sense.

The single container test has quite a bit of reorganisation that should be done to it. The comment about playButton preventing browser console errors should be removed. The playButton and simulateClick lines should be moved down to the start of the when section. The container code in the when section should be moved up to the end of the given section.

The multiple containers test needs to be reorganised to match what we did with the single container test.

The comment that’s between the single and multiple container code should be removed.

The description for the playButton tests has a trailing space in the quotes that should be removed.

All of the playButton tests should have a line-break before the given section comment

All of the playButton tests need to be renamed too. Let’s take a look at the test descriptions.

init with no parameters container with a single container with multiple containers playButton has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade all playButtons are being initialized

The playButton descriptions shouldn’t tell us the details, but should explain the type of situation instead, which is usually done by starting the description with “when”.

The no-impact test is better described as being “when not initialized”, the second one is “when one playButton is initialized” and the last one is “when all playButtons” are initialized"

That’s a lot of cleaning up to do, but similar to keeping a kitchen in good order, clean as you go is the best policy.