Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
#182

From that clicking on initialized test we know that we can just check for initial-fade, to determine if the click event happened or not. We can use that same technique for the has no impact test, by replacing the code in that test with the simpler clicking on initialized code instead.

So remove the has no impact code, leaving the description line in place, and copy the clicking on initialized code up to there to replace the removed code. The container and playButton in the has no impact test in the given section needs to be updated to be on “.play1” and “.playa”, and the expect at the end needs to be that it’s false that the body contains “initial-fade”

Of course things are not ever that simple because other tests will interfere, until we take steps to stop them interferring. So once you’ve done the above for what “should” work, we’ll also make a few updates to remove some interferences from other tests, so that this has no impact test can properly work as it should.

#183

I’m confused.

You want me to remove this:

Before:

   // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

And replace it with this?

After:

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/vq4um72z/1/

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
    });
#184

Yes that’s right. The playButton element there is not supposed to have any click event on it, but it clearly does because the click handler has added “initial-fade” to document.body

There needs to be no click event handler on the “.playb” element. There normally is no click event handler on it. The problem is that a previous test has left a click handler there. We need to remove any of those previous click handlers before doing each test.

Fortunately there’s an easy way to do that. We can use a beforeEach function that automatically gets run before each of those it sections. We can use the beforeEach function to remove all event handlers. The beforeEach function needs to be placed between the describe playButton line and the “has no impact” line. You can find an example of beforeEach being used in Jasmine’s setup and teardown example

Inside of that beforeEach function we will define a variable called container and use querySelector to get the “.outer” element. Then on a second line we can assign its innerHTML to be the same as its innerHTML, by using container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML. That will remove all event handlers from all of the elements in the container.

#186

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/mha0ro98/2/

If that is good, what am I supposed to do next?

Am I ready to do the next test?

  describe("playButton ", function() {

  beforeEach(function() {
  const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
  container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
  });

it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
#187

Right now the indenting of your code looks quite rubbish.

  describe("playButton ", function() {

  beforeEach(function() {
  const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
  container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
  });

it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {

Please take some personal responsibility for your code and properly indent it so that it’s easier to understand what is happening there.

#188

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/bethu4wy/

  describe("playButton ", function() {

    beforeEach(function() {
      const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
      container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
    });

    it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
#189

With the playButton tests we have a test where nothing should occur, and a test with one playButton being initialized. We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized. That way we can complete the none/one/many structure.

#190

We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized.

That means using .cover?

Which test will this one be similar to? https://jsfiddle.net/xysvepow/1/

This is what I did:

     it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {

   // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
#191

Yes, and using “.container” too.

#192

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/mtp93b5r/1/

    it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

Am I able to do this test and are there instructions I can follow to set it up?

addCoverHandler with no parameters

it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {

I know this is the function I should be looking at.

function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
      const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
      cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }
#193

Do not change what the playButton variable is assigned to. It’s important that the tests are as similar to each other as possible, so that ideally only the things that differ between them is what is important about the test. The playButton variable still needs to refer to the “.playb” element.

#194

This is what you wanted me to do?

const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/k67scn8v/1/

Am I ready to start the next test?

To do the next test, Would I be using all of this test and adding on to it:

function addCoverHandler

or maybe this new test gets set up differently, I am not sure.

 it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
#195

Not yet, we still need to clean up after our current tests. Initializing all the play buttons in the “containers” tests meant we had to clean up after ourselves before doing the playButton tests. We are also initializing all play buttons in the playButtons tests, meaning that event handlers remain on those events after the test is complete. We really need to clean up after ourselves by removing those events.

We can do that by renaming the beforeEach() function to be afterEach() instead, and move that afterEach() function up to the top of all of the tests, so that it’s just below the descriibe “init” description line. The Jasmine test framework will then automatically run that afterEach() function after the “no parameters” test, after the the container tests, and after the playButton tests, helping us to clean up after ourselves.

#196

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/u7fd0q1b/

describe("init", function() {

  afterEach(function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
    container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
  });
#197

Let’s now do one final check over of each test to ensure that they all make sense.

The single container test has quite a bit of reorganisation that should be done to it. The comment about playButton preventing browser console errors should be removed. The playButton and simulateClick lines should be moved down to the start of the when section. The container code in the when section should be moved up to the end of the given section.

The multiple containers test needs to be reorganised to match what we did with the single container test.

The comment that’s between the single and multiple container code should be removed.

The description for the playButton tests has a trailing space in the quotes that should be removed.

All of the playButton tests should have a line-break before the given section comment

All of the playButton tests need to be renamed too. Let’s take a look at the test descriptions.

init
  with no parameters
  container
    with a single container
    with multiple containers
  playButton
    has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized
    clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade
    all playButtons are being initialized

The playButton descriptions shouldn’t tell us the details, but should explain the type of situation instead, which is usually done by starting the description with “when”.

The no-impact test is better described as being “when not initialized”, the second one is “when one playButton is initialized” and the last one is “when all playButtons” are initialized"

That’s a lot of cleaning up to do, but similar to keeping a kitchen in good order, clean as you go is the best policy.

#198

Here is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/um37qjtb/

describe("init", function() {

  afterEach(function() {
    const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
    container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
  });

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
    
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
    
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });

  describe("playButton", function() {

    it("when not initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
    });

    it("when one playButton is initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

    it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
  });
});

// load jasmine htmlReporter
(function() {
  var env = jasmine.getEnv();
  env.addReporter(new jasmine.HtmlReporter());
  env.execute();
}());
#199

The playButton tests are now done, meaning that the we are now done with the init tests.

  • :white_check_mark: init with no parameters
  • :white_check_mark: init with container property
  • :white_check_mark: init with playButton property
  • addCoverHandler with no parameters
  • addCoverHandler with coverSelector
  • addCoverHandler with handler
  • addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler

We can now move on to the addCoverHandler tests.

This is where we get to work on improving the structure of the tests.

After the init section, just before the htmlReporter is loaded, a completely separate describe section needs to be added called “addCoverHandler”.

Both the init section and the addCoverHandler section can then be indented, and wrapped inside of another describe section called manageCover.

Then inside of the addCoverHandler section we add an it section called “with no parameters”.

The test results section should then say “Passing 7 specs”, with the describe sections showing in black, having the following structure:

  • manageCover
    • init
      • container
      • playButton
    • addCoverHandler
#200

This is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/7ongkjde/

describe("manageCover", function() {

  describe("init", function() {

    afterEach(function() {
      const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
      container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
    });

    function simulateClick(el) {
      const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
        currentTarget: 'el'
      });
      el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
    }

    function simulateAnimationEnd() {
      const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
        animationName: 'initial-fade'
      });
      document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
    }

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
      expect(fnCall).toThrow();
    });

    describe("container", function() {

      it("with a single container", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".play1",
          playButton: ".playa"
        });

        const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
        container.classList.add("hide");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        simulateAnimationEnd();

        // then
        expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
      });

      it("with multiple containers", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".container",
          playButton: ".cover"
        });

        const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
        container.classList.add("hide");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        simulateAnimationEnd();

        // then
        expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
      });
    });

    describe("playButton", function() {

      it("when not initialized", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".play1",
          playButton: ".playa"
        });

        document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        // then
        expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
      });

      it("when one playButton is initialized", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".play2",
          playButton: ".playb"
        });

        document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        // then
        expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
      });

      it("when all playButtons are initialized", function() {

        // given
        manageCover.init({
          container: ".container",
          playButton: ".cover"
        });

        document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

        // when
        const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
        simulateClick(playButton);

        // then
        expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
      });
    });
  });
  
  describe("addCoverHandler", function() {

    it("with no parameters", function() {

    });
  });
});

If that is good, this would be a guess.

Maybe that is close, I am not sure.

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const fnCall = () => addCoverHandler();
      expect(fnCall).toThrow();
    });
#201

I can see that you’ve attempted to copy from a previous test. That is not how things are done, because you then miss out on both gaining understanding, and on improving the tests.

First start out with just calling addCoverHandler with no parameters in the test.

#202

You wanted me to do this?

 it("with no parameters", function() {
   addCoverHandler();
 });