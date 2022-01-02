Adding tests to video player code

From that clicking on initialized test we know that we can just check for initial-fade, to determine if the click event happened or not. We can use that same technique for the has no impact test, by replacing the code in that test with the simpler clicking on initialized code instead.

So remove the has no impact code, leaving the description line in place, and copy the clicking on initialized code up to there to replace the removed code. The container and playButton in the has no impact test in the given section needs to be updated to be on “.play1” and “.playa”, and the expect at the end needs to be that it’s false that the body contains “initial-fade”