Adding tests to video player code

From that clicking on initialized test we know that we can just check for initial-fade, to determine if the click event happened or not. We can use that same technique for the
has no impact test, by replacing the code in that test with the simpler
clicking on initialized code instead.
So remove the
has no impact code, leaving the description line in place, and copy the
clicking on initialized code up to there to replace the removed code. The container and playButton in the
has no impact test in the
given section needs to be updated to be on “.play1” and “.playa”, and the expect at the end needs to be that it’s false that the body contains “initial-fade”
Of course things are not ever that simple because other tests will interfere, until we take steps to stop them interferring. So once you’ve done the above for what “should” work, we’ll also make a few updates to remove some interferences from other tests, so that this
has no impact test can properly work as it should.