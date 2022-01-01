Adding tests to video player code

Good one. In the when section after the play button line, call the simulateClick() function as we have done before.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2axj4g60/
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
Good one, the test is now good, and the test is passing.
If you look at the test tests, you’ll see that they’re not properly lined up. This problem happened earlier on when you added the it section.
init
with no parameters
container
with a single container
with multiple containers
playButton
has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized
clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade
You’ll see there that container has not been properly closed off before starting the playButton section, and that the playButton section has been closed off too early, because that clicking one needs to be in the playButton section too.
Fortunately that is easily solved by moving
}); from line 175 up to line 151. That will fix the structure of the tests to be more appropriate.
You can then hit the Tidy button to reindent the code so that it’s less difficult to become confused about such things too.
When that’s been done, we can take lessons we’ve learned from the most recent test and apply them to earlier tests, helping to make them simpler and easier to deal with.
I did that here: here: https://jsfiddle.net/t4wqbf8n/
What am I supposed to do next?
describe("init", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
//And here is the multiple container code.
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
describe("playButton ", function() {
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
});
From that clicking on initialized test we know that we can just check for initial-fade, to determine if the click event happened or not. We can use that same technique for the
has no impact test, by replacing the code in that test with the simpler
clicking on initialized code instead.
So remove the
has no impact code, leaving the description line in place, and copy the
clicking on initialized code up to there to replace the removed code. The container and playButton in the
has no impact test in the
given section needs to be updated to be on “.play1” and “.playa”, and the expect at the end needs to be that it’s false that the body contains “initial-fade”
Of course things are not ever that simple because other tests will interfere, until we take steps to stop them interferring. So once you’ve done the above for what “should” work, we’ll also make a few updates to remove some interferences from other tests, so that this
has no impact test can properly work as it should.
I’m confused.
You want me to remove this:
Before:
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
And replace it with this?
After:
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/vq4um72z/1/
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
});
Yes that’s right. The playButton element there is not supposed to have any click event on it, but it clearly does because the click handler has added “initial-fade” to document.body
There needs to be no click event handler on the “.playb” element. There normally is no click event handler on it. The problem is that a previous test has left a click handler there. We need to remove any of those previous click handlers before doing each test.
Fortunately there’s an easy way to do that. We can use a beforeEach function that automatically gets run before each of those
it sections. We can use the beforeEach function to remove all event handlers. The beforeEach function needs to be placed between the describe playButton line and the “has no impact” line. You can find an example of beforeEach being used in Jasmine’s setup and teardown example
Inside of that beforeEach function we will define a variable called
container and use querySelector to get the “.outer” element. Then on a second line we can assign its innerHTML to be the same as its innerHTML, by using
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML. That will remove all event handlers from all of the elements in the container.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/mha0ro98/2/
If that is good, what am I supposed to do next?
Am I ready to do the next test?
describe("playButton ", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
Right now the indenting of your code looks quite rubbish.
describe("playButton ", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
Please take some personal responsibility for your code and properly indent it so that it’s easier to understand what is happening there.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/bethu4wy/
describe("playButton ", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
With the playButton tests we have a test where nothing should occur, and a test with one playButton being initialized. We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized. That way we can complete the none/one/many structure.
We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized.
That means using
.cover?
Which test will this one be similar to? https://jsfiddle.net/xysvepow/1/
This is what I did:
it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
Yes, and using “.container” too.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/mtp93b5r/1/
it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
Am I able to do this test and are there instructions I can follow to set it up?
addCoverHandler with no parameters
it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
I know this is the function I should be looking at.
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
Do not change what the playButton variable is assigned to. It’s important that the tests are as similar to each other as possible, so that ideally only the things that differ between them is what is important about the test. The playButton variable still needs to refer to the “.playb” element.
This is what you wanted me to do?
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/k67scn8v/1/
Am I ready to start the next test?
To do the next test, Would I be using all of this test and adding on to it:
function addCoverHandler
or maybe this new test gets set up differently, I am not sure.
it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
Not yet, we still need to clean up after our current tests. Initializing all the play buttons in the “containers” tests meant we had to clean up after ourselves before doing the playButton tests. We are also initializing all play buttons in the playButtons tests, meaning that event handlers remain on those events after the test is complete. We really need to clean up after ourselves by removing those events.
We can do that by renaming the beforeEach() function to be afterEach() instead, and move that afterEach() function up to the top of all of the tests, so that it’s just below the descriibe “init” description line. The Jasmine test framework will then automatically run that afterEach() function after the “no parameters” test, after the the container tests, and after the playButton tests, helping us to clean up after ourselves.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/u7fd0q1b/
describe("init", function() {
afterEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
Let’s now do one final check over of each test to ensure that they all make sense.
The single container test has quite a bit of reorganisation that should be done to it. The comment about playButton preventing browser console errors should be removed. The playButton and simulateClick lines should be moved down to the start of the
when section. The container code in the
when section should be moved up to the end of the
given section.
The multiple containers test needs to be reorganised to match what we did with the single container test.
The comment that’s between the single and multiple container code should be removed.
The description for the playButton tests has a trailing space in the quotes that should be removed.
All of the playButton tests should have a line-break before the
given section comment
All of the playButton tests need to be renamed too. Let’s take a look at the test descriptions.
init
with no parameters
container
with a single container
with multiple containers
playButton
has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized
clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade
all playButtons are being initialized
The playButton descriptions shouldn’t tell us the details, but should explain the type of situation instead, which is usually done by starting the description with “when”.
The no-impact test is better described as being “when not initialized”, the second one is “when one playButton is initialized” and the last one is “when all playButtons” are initialized"
That’s a lot of cleaning up to do, but similar to keeping a kitchen in good order, clean as you go is the best policy.
Here is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/z1nhrt6c/2/
describe("init", function() {
afterEach(function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
});
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
describe("playButton", function() {
it("when not initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
});
it("when one playButton is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
it("when all playButtons” are initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
});
// load jasmine htmlReporter
(function() {
var env = jasmine.getEnv();
env.addReporter(new jasmine.HtmlReporter());
env.execute();
}());