Adding tests to video player code

Good one, the test is now good, and the test is passing.

If you look at the test tests, you’ll see that they’re not properly lined up. This problem happened earlier on when you added the it section.

init with no parameters container with a single container with multiple containers playButton has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade

You’ll see there that container has not been properly closed off before starting the playButton section, and that the playButton section has been closed off too early, because that clicking one needs to be in the playButton section too.

Fortunately that is easily solved by moving }); from line 175 up to line 151. That will fix the structure of the tests to be more appropriate.

You can then hit the Tidy button to reindent the code so that it’s less difficult to become confused about such things too.

When that’s been done, we can take lessons we’ve learned from the most recent test and apply them to earlier tests, helping to make them simpler and easier to deal with.