Adding tests to video player code

Moving on can only be done when the test is properly doing it’s job,

  • The test is currently testing nothing about the manageCover code.
  • The initial fade must be removed from the document body.
  • The initial fade should be up in the given section of the code above the window section.
  • The when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.

There may be more, but the only way to successfully complete this section is when they are being done right.

#172

I don’t know how to place something.classList.remove("initial-fade");

Inside: manageCover.init({

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
something.classList.remove("initial-fade");
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#173

Would I be using any of this?


  function animationEndHandler(evt) {
    const animationName = evt.animationName;

    if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
      body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      showCover(currentPlayButton);
    }
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
    body.classList.add("initial-fade");
  }

To do this?

If no, then I am lost.

I have never done code where classList is put inside an init({

This has me all confused.

      // given
      manageCover.init({
something.classList.remove("initial-fade");
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
#174

It doesn’t go inside. It goes below instead.
And why did you rename it to something? It must be document.body

#175

When you said up in the given section, I took that to mean inside the init. I got confused there.

This is what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/guc08bz5/

Can progress be continued from here?

I think I may be up to this:

  • The when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.

How do I do that?

or, did I do that already?

  it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#176

You will first need to delete the line that adds initial-fade.

#177

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/a3jpe18w/1/

it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
    
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#178

Good one. In the when section after the play button line, call the simulateClick() function as we have done before.

#179

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2axj4g60/

  it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#180

Good one, the test is now good, and the test is passing.

If you look at the test tests, you’ll see that they’re not properly lined up. This problem happened earlier on when you added the it section.

init
  with no parameters

  container
    with a single container
    with multiple containers

    playButton
      has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized
    clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade

You’ll see there that container has not been properly closed off before starting the playButton section, and that the playButton section has been closed off too early, because that clicking one needs to be in the playButton section too.

Fortunately that is easily solved by moving }); from line 175 up to line 151. That will fix the structure of the tests to be more appropriate.

You can then hit the Tidy button to reindent the code so that it’s less difficult to become confused about such things too.

When that’s been done, we can take lessons we’ve learned from the most recent test and apply them to earlier tests, helping to make them simpler and easier to deal with.

#181

I did that here: here: https://jsfiddle.net/t4wqbf8n/

What am I supposed to do next?

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    //And here is the multiple container code.

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });
  describe("playButton ", function() {

    it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
    });

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#182

From that clicking on initialized test we know that we can just check for initial-fade, to determine if the click event happened or not. We can use that same technique for the has no impact test, by replacing the code in that test with the simpler clicking on initialized code instead.

So remove the has no impact code, leaving the description line in place, and copy the clicking on initialized code up to there to replace the removed code. The container and playButton in the has no impact test in the given section needs to be updated to be on “.play1” and “.playa”, and the expect at the end needs to be that it’s false that the body contains “initial-fade”

Of course things are not ever that simple because other tests will interfere, until we take steps to stop them interferring. So once you’ve done the above for what “should” work, we’ll also make a few updates to remove some interferences from other tests, so that this has no impact test can properly work as it should.

#183

I’m confused.

You want me to remove this:

Before:

   // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

And replace it with this?

After:

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/vq4um72z/1/

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(false);
    });
#184

Yes that’s right. The playButton element there is not supposed to have any click event on it, but it clearly does because the click handler has added “initial-fade” to document.body

There needs to be no click event handler on the “.playb” element. There normally is no click event handler on it. The problem is that a previous test has left a click handler there. We need to remove any of those previous click handlers before doing each test.

Fortunately there’s an easy way to do that. We can use a beforeEach function that automatically gets run before each of those it sections. We can use the beforeEach function to remove all event handlers. The beforeEach function needs to be placed between the describe playButton line and the “has no impact” line. You can find an example of beforeEach being used in Jasmine’s setup and teardown example

Inside of that beforeEach function we will define a variable called container and use querySelector to get the “.outer” element. Then on a second line we can assign its innerHTML to be the same as its innerHTML, by using container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML. That will remove all event handlers from all of the elements in the container.

#186

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/mha0ro98/2/

If that is good, what am I supposed to do next?

Am I ready to do the next test?

  describe("playButton ", function() {

  beforeEach(function() {
  const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
  container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
  });

it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
#187

Right now the indenting of your code looks quite rubbish.

  describe("playButton ", function() {

  beforeEach(function() {
  const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
  container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
  });

it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {

Please take some personal responsibility for your code and properly indent it so that it’s easier to understand what is happening there.

#188

Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/bethu4wy/

  describe("playButton ", function() {

    beforeEach(function() {
      const container = document.querySelector(".outer");
      container.innerHTML = container.innerHTML;
    });

    it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
#189

With the playButton tests we have a test where nothing should occur, and a test with one playButton being initialized. We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized. That way we can complete the none/one/many structure.

#190

We now need a test where all playButtons are being initialized.

That means using .cover?

Which test will this one be similar to? https://jsfiddle.net/xysvepow/1/

This is what I did:

     it("all playButtons are being initialized", function() {

   // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
#191

Yes, and using “.container” too.