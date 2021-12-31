Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: I don’t know when the test is supposed to fail, or when it is supposed to pass. Sometimes we want it to pass, sometimes we want it fail.

The only time that the test needs to fail is before we use the manageCover code to cause the test to pass. That way when the manageCover code is not properly doing its job, the test will fail giving us good clear information about what has failed and why.

There are two types of situations in which tests are written. One is when the code doesn’t yet exist, and the other is after the code already exists. We will always be in the second type of situation where the manageCover code already all exists.

With the first situation, we test using given/when/then which results in a failing test, because the code that the when part is supposed to run, doesn’t yet exist. When we then write that code, the test then goes from fail to pass. That is a nice and easy way to build up the tests and your code together. We are not in that situation because the manageCover code already exists.

With the second situation where the manageCover code already exists, we need to check that the test normally fails when manageCover isn’t doing its job. To achieve that we need the when part of the code to be the last part of what we do for the test, so that the code that already exists can then change the test from failing to passing.

In summary:

when code doesn’t yet exist it is given/when/then/code

when code already exists it is code/given/then/when

In all cases it’s structured in the test as given/when/then. It’s just the order in which we do them that changes.