Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
#163

I don’t know when the test is supposed to fail, or when it is supposed to pass.

Sometimes we want it to pass, sometimes we want it fail.

It gets confusing.

I thought getting this meant i did it right.

Expected false to be true.
Error: Expected false to be true.

I’m going to try this again.

#164

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/v0L2w5ug/

If I change this to false it passes but I don’t think you want me to do that.

expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      
      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
   
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
 
});
#165

The only time that the test needs to fail is before we use the manageCover code to cause the test to pass. That way when the manageCover code is not properly doing its job, the test will fail giving us good clear information about what has failed and why.

There are two types of situations in which tests are written. One is when the code doesn’t yet exist, and the other is after the code already exists. We will always be in the second type of situation where the manageCover code already all exists.

With the first situation, we test using given/when/then which results in a failing test, because the code that the when part is supposed to run, doesn’t yet exist. When we then write that code, the test then goes from fail to pass. That is a nice and easy way to build up the tests and your code together. We are not in that situation because the manageCover code already exists.

With the second situation where the manageCover code already exists, we need to check that the test normally fails when manageCover isn’t doing its job. To achieve that we need the when part of the code to be the last part of what we do for the test, so that the code that already exists can then change the test from failing to passing.

In summary:

  • when code doesn’t yet exist it is given/when/then/code
  • when code already exists it is code/given/then/when

In all cases it’s structured in the test as given/when/then. It’s just the order in which we do them that changes.

#166

Here is another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/25dt0epy/

Still fails.

I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.


    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      playButton.classList.add("initial-fade");

      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#167

Because you have demonstrated that you cannot succeed when given several steps at once, we will have to do this one step at a time.

Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/25dt0epy/

The first initial-fade line, that shouldn’t happen with the playButton. That must happen with document.body instead. You need to replace playButton on that line with document.body

Also, it’s not appropriate for the test to add initial-fade. That must be returned back to being remove instead. The task of adding initial-fade is something that the manageCover code is expected to do instead. That is what we are testing here. We need to first remove initial-fade so that we can be sure that it’s the manageCover code that is responsible for adding it.

When you’ve done that we’ll move on to the next thing that needs to be done.

1 Like
#168

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/or5sv7xf/

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
  });
#169

That initial-fade line now properly belongs up in the given section. That’s because there are two different things that are needed to for this test to successfully occur. One of them is the manageCover.init() and the other is the initial-fade.

#170

You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/ypvq8ge2/2/

Can we start on the next test now?


    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#171

Moving on can only be done when the test is properly doing it’s job,

  • The test is currently testing nothing about the manageCover code.
  • The initial fade must be removed from the document body.
  • The initial fade should be up in the given section of the code above the window section.
  • The when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.

There may be more, but the only way to successfully complete this section is when they are being done right.

#172

I don’t know how to place something.classList.remove("initial-fade");

Inside: manageCover.init({

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
something.classList.remove("initial-fade");
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#173

Would I be using any of this?


  function animationEndHandler(evt) {
    const animationName = evt.animationName;

    if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
      body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      showCover(currentPlayButton);
    }
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
    body.classList.add("initial-fade");
  }

To do this?

If no, then I am lost.

I have never done code where classList is put inside an init({

This has me all confused.

      // given
      manageCover.init({
something.classList.remove("initial-fade");
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
#174

It doesn’t go inside. It goes below instead.
And why did you rename it to something? It must be document.body

1 Like
#175

When you said up in the given section, I took that to mean inside the init. I got confused there.

This is what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/guc08bz5/

Can progress be continued from here?

I think I may be up to this:

  • The when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.

How do I do that?

or, did I do that already?

  it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#176

You will first need to delete the line that adds initial-fade.

#177

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/a3jpe18w/1/

it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
    
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#178

Good one. In the when section after the play button line, call the simulateClick() function as we have done before.

#179

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/2axj4g60/

  it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#180

Good one, the test is now good, and the test is passing.

If you look at the test tests, you’ll see that they’re not properly lined up. This problem happened earlier on when you added the it section.

init
  with no parameters

  container
    with a single container
    with multiple containers

    playButton
      has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized
    clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade

You’ll see there that container has not been properly closed off before starting the playButton section, and that the playButton section has been closed off too early, because that clicking one needs to be in the playButton section too.

Fortunately that is easily solved by moving }); from line 175 up to line 151. That will fix the structure of the tests to be more appropriate.

You can then hit the Tidy button to reindent the code so that it’s less difficult to become confused about such things too.

When that’s been done, we can take lessons we’ve learned from the most recent test and apply them to earlier tests, helping to make them simpler and easier to deal with.

1 Like
#181

I did that here: here: https://jsfiddle.net/t4wqbf8n/

What am I supposed to do next?

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    //And here is the multiple container code.

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });
  describe("playButton ", function() {

    it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
    });

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#182

From that clicking on initialized test we know that we can just check for initial-fade, to determine if the click event happened or not. We can use that same technique for the has no impact test, by replacing the code in that test with the simpler clicking on initialized code instead.

So remove the has no impact code, leaving the description line in place, and copy the clicking on initialized code there in its place. The container and playButton in the has no impact test in the given section needs to be updated to be on “.play1” and “.playa”, and the expect at the end needs to be that it’s false that the body contains “initial-fade”

Of course things are not ever that simple because other tests will interfere. So once you’ve done the above for what “should” work, we’ll also make a few updates to remove some interferences from other tests, so that this has no impact test can properly work as it should.