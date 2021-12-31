Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: If that is good, here was my attempt at setting up the next test:

The test is failing. I don’t understand how you can ever think that is good?

Here are things from my previous that have been asked of you, that haven’t been done.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: The code as you have it now doesn’t remove the “initial-fade” class from document.body. That should be done before defining the playButton variable.

You haven’t yet completed the above. That needs to be done. Please do it.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: The when comment should come before “initial-fade” and the playButton code.

You have so far failed to do the above. Please do it.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Also needing to be done: ☐ “In the when section we don’t need any container or animation code. Remove all of that …”

You have also failed to do the above. Please do that.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: And that’s because the play button that you’ve initialized isn’t being clicked. Instead you are clicking the container instead. The playButton isn’t “.play2”, it is “.playb”.

The above is another thing that needs to be done. Get it done.

I don’t say these things lightly. They are not there for entertainment to be ignored on a whim. They all need to be done. Get to it.