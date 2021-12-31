Adding tests to video player code

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/x9yk3Lm1/3/

Not sure what is good or what needs to be fixed.

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
   //here playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
     //here playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      const container = document.querySelector(".playb");
      container.classList.add("initial-fade");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
#160

You have messed up the no-impact test. The test page directly tells you that. It tells you not only the test that is failing:

init container playButton has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized.

But it also tells you why it is failing.

TypeError: Failed to execute 'contains' on 'Node': parameter 1 is not of type 'Node'.

Here is the bad line in that test that uses contains:

        expect(document.body.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

The contains method isn’t used on a Node, also called an Element. It is used instead on the classList.
Also, “hide” isn’t ever used on document.body in any of this code. That is only used so far on the container element.

When that is fixed, the test page helps to inform us about the next problem.

in the following line:

      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);

document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade") is false, which means that there is no initial-fade on the body.

Here are the requirements:

  • :white_check_mark: description: “clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade”
  • :white_check_mark: given : we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton
  • when : “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked
  • :white_check_mark: then : “initial-fade” is present on the body

The code as you have it now doesn’t remove the “initial-fade” class from document.body. That should be done before defining the playButton variable.
The when comment should come before “initial-fade” and the playButton code.

Also needing to be done:

  • ☐ “In the when section we don’t need any container or animation code. Remove all of that …”

Even when you’ve done all of that the test still says:

Expected false to be true.

And that’s because the play button that you’ve initialized isn’t being clicked. Instead you are clicking the container instead. The playButton isn’t “.play2”, it is “.playb”.

Once you’ve corrected all of that the test will be working properly.

That’s a lot of things that need to be done. I could take you through them slowly one by one, and we will do if that’s needed, but I’m hoping that you are better than that.s

#161

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/baxcopv9/

it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      const container = document.querySelector(".playb");
      container.classList.add("initial-fade");
 
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

If that is good, here was my attempt at setting up the next test:

I am confused about how this one is done.

I tried combining both tests into 1 here, not sure if that was what I was supposed to do.

https://jsfiddle.net/fsdhgcqj/1/

init with both container and playButton property

describe("playButton, container ", function() {

    it("with both container and playButton property", function() {
 // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
  });
#162

The test is failing. I don’t understand how you can ever think that is good?

Here are things from my previous that have been asked of you, that haven’t been done.

You haven’t yet completed the above. That needs to be done. Please do it.

You have so far failed to do the above. Please do it.

You have also failed to do the above. Please do that.

The above is another thing that needs to be done. Get it done.

I don’t say these things lightly. They are not there for entertainment to be ignored on a whim. They all need to be done. Get to it.

#163

I don’t know when the test is supposed to fail, or when it is supposed to pass.

Sometimes we want it to pass, sometimes we want it fail.

It gets confusing.

I thought getting this meant i did it right.

Expected false to be true.
Error: Expected false to be true.

I’m going to try this again.

#164

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/v0L2w5ug/

If I change this to false it passes but I don’t think you want me to do that.

expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      
      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
   
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
 
});
#165

The only time that the test needs to fail is before we use the manageCover code to cause the test to pass. That way when the manageCover code is not properly doing its job, the test will fail giving us good clear information about what has failed and why.

There are two types of situations in which tests are written. One is when the code doesn’t yet exist, and the other is after the code already exists. We will always be in the second type of situation where the manageCover code already all exists.

With the first situation, we test using given/when/then which results in a failing test, because the code that the when part is supposed to run, doesn’t yet exist. When we then write that code, the test then goes from fail to pass. That is a nice and easy way to build up the tests and your code together. We are not in that situation because the manageCover code already exists.

With the second situation where the manageCover code already exists, we need to check that the test normally fails when manageCover isn’t doing its job. To achieve that we need the when part of the code to be the last part of what we do for the test, so that the code that already exists can then change the test from failing to passing.

In summary:

  • when code doesn’t yet exist it is given/when/then/code
  • when code already exists it is code/given/then/when

In all cases it’s structured in the test as given/when/then. It’s just the order in which we do them that changes.

#166

Here is another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/25dt0epy/

Still fails.

I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.


    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      playButton.classList.add("initial-fade");

      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#167

Because you have demonstrated that you cannot succeed when given several steps at once, we will have to do this one step at a time.

Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/25dt0epy/

The first initial-fade line, that shouldn’t happen with the playButton. That must happen with document.body instead. You need to replace playButton on that line with document.body

Also, it’s not appropriate for the test to add initial-fade. That must be returned back to being remove instead. The task of adding initial-fade is something that the manageCover code is expected to do instead. That is what we are testing here. We need to first remove initial-fade so that we can be sure that it’s the manageCover code that is responsible for adding it.

When you’ve done that we’ll move on to the next thing that needs to be done.

#168

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/or5sv7xf/

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });
  });
#169

That initial-fade line now properly belongs up in the given section. That’s because there are two different things that are needed to for this test to successfully occur. One of them is the manageCover.init() and the other is the initial-fade.

#170

You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/ypvq8ge2/2/

Can we start on the next test now?


    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#171

Moving on can only be done when the test is properly doing it’s job,

  • The test is currently testing nothing about the manageCover code.
  • The initial fade must be removed from the document body.
  • The initial fade should be up in the given section of the code above the window section.
  • The when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.

There may be more, but the only way to successfully complete this section is when they are being done right.

#172

I don’t know how to place something.classList.remove("initial-fade");

Inside: manageCover.init({

    it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
something.classList.remove("initial-fade");
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#173

Would I be using any of this?


  function animationEndHandler(evt) {
    const animationName = evt.animationName;

    if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
      body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      showCover(currentPlayButton);
    }
  }

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
    body.classList.add("initial-fade");
  }

To do this?

If no, then I am lost.

I have never done code where classList is put inside an init({

This has me all confused.

      // given
      manageCover.init({
something.classList.remove("initial-fade");
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
#174

It doesn’t go inside. It goes below instead.
And why did you rename it to something? It must be document.body

1 Like
#175

When you said up in the given section, I took that to mean inside the init. I got confused there.

This is what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/guc08bz5/

Can progress be continued from here?

I think I may be up to this:

  • The when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.

How do I do that?

or, did I do that already?

  it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
      document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
});
#176

You will first need to delete the line that adds initial-fade.

#177

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/a3jpe18w/1/

it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {

      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play2",
        playButton: ".playb"
      });
      document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");

      // when
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
    
      // then
      expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
    });

  });
#178

Good one. In the when section after the play button line, call the simulateClick() function as we have done before.