Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: Here was my attempt at writing the next test.

Sorry, but not much of that is usable.

The previous container tests were all about the container, but these playButton tests should be all about the playButton instead. That means understanding what happens with the playButton that we give to init(), and figuring out how we can confirm what the manageCover code does with it.

The only thing that the init() function does with the playButton is that it adds a click event to the playButton.

const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton); addClickToButtons(playButtons);

There’s nothing in that part of the code that we can test. Let’s go deeper and find out what the addClickToButtons() function does.

function addClickToButtons(playButtons) { playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) { playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); }); }

The addClickToButtons() code adds an event listener. That is typically something that we cannot investigate, other than by triggering the event. What happens in the coverClickHandler function?

function coverClickHandler(evt) { currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget; body.classList.add("initial-fade"); }

That “initial-fade” looks to be something that we can check for. The new test can be:

description : “clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade”

: “clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade” given : we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton

: we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton when : “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked

: “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked then : “initial-fade” is present on the body

When that’s done, we can then feed what we’ve learned back in to the other tests to help simplify them.