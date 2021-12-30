I changed it back: https://jsfiddle.net/aw34hbon/
I changed it back: https://jsfiddle.net/aw34hbon/
And it’s supposed to say 1 failing?
In my head, when I see failing, that means I did something wrong, but maybe not.
This is the code in the above fiddle:
describe("playButton ", function() {
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
});
With the single container test, the “.playa” button correctly does things resulting int he container not being hidden.
With the “.playb” single playButton test, manageCover knows nothing about the “.playb” buton so nothing should happen. We hide the container, trigger the animationend event, and the container should still remain hidden.
In that situation, it is expected that the container should still be hidden. Please update the expect section so that the container is still expected to be hidden.
I need to make this next point clear. It is important to realize that we are not just changing the expectation to make the test pass. Instead, we are making the test code tell us as clearly as possible what the code is expected to do.
With this test we are confirming that nothing unexpected occurs, before we add on another test for behaviour that we expect to occur.
You wanted me to change false to true?
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/zy2t50bj/
What will the next it section be called?
Here was my attempt at writing the next test.
it("behaviour that we expect to occur", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
And am I copying the same stuff that was in the other code and placing it in here?
Like I did above?
With changes being made to it.
What are those changes?
Sorry, but not much of that is usable.
The previous container tests were all about the container, but these playButton tests should be all about the playButton instead. That means understanding what happens with the playButton that we give to init(), and figuring out how we can confirm what the manageCover code does with it.
The only thing that the init() function does with the playButton is that it adds a click event to the playButton.
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
There’s nothing in that part of the code that we can test. Let’s go deeper and find out what the addClickToButtons() function does.
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
The addClickToButtons() code adds an event listener. That is typically something that we cannot investigate, other than by triggering the event. What happens in the coverClickHandler function?
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
That “initial-fade” looks to be something that we can check for. The new test can be:
description: “clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade”
given: we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton
when: “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked
then: “initial-fade” is present on the body
When that’s done, we can then feed what we’ve learned back in to the other tests to help simplify them.
This is what I have, but I do not think it is good.
I think I am stuck on then & when, or maybe more than that.
https://jsfiddle.net/j0c21ywf/
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".playb");
container.classList.add("initial-fade");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
In the
when section we don’t need any container or animation code. Remove all of that and instead move into there the the playButton part of the code that simulates a click.
You can now remove the prevent browser console errors section of comments. We don’t need that now in that test.
In the
when section before defining the playButton, remove the “initial-fade” class from document.body.
That way we can be absolutely sure that it wasn’t there beforehand, and that the simulateClick is responsible for it being there later on.
In the
then section you can then check if the simulateClick from the
when section has added “initial-fade”, by expecting that document.body still contains the “initial-fade” classname.
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/x9yk3Lm1/3/
Not sure what is good or what needs to be fixed.
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
//here playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
//here playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
const container = document.querySelector(".playb");
container.classList.add("initial-fade");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
You have messed up the no-impact test. The test page directly tells you that. It tells you not only the test that is failing:
init container playButton has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized.
But it also tells you why it is failing.
TypeError: Failed to execute 'contains' on 'Node': parameter 1 is not of type 'Node'.
Here is the bad line in that test that uses contains:
expect(document.body.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
The
contains method isn’t used on a Node, also called an Element. It is used instead on the classList.
Also, “hide” isn’t ever used on document.body in any of this code. That is only used so far on the container element.
When that is fixed, the test page helps to inform us about the next problem.
in the following line:
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade") is false, which means that there is no initial-fade on the body.
Here are the requirements:
description: “clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade”
given : we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton
when : “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked
then : “initial-fade” is present on the body
The code as you have it now doesn’t remove the “initial-fade” class from document.body. That should be done before defining the playButton variable.
The
when comment should come before “initial-fade” and the playButton code.
Also needing to be done:
when section we don’t need any container or animation code. Remove all of that …”
Even when you’ve done all of that the test still says:
Expected false to be true.
And that’s because the play button that you’ve initialized isn’t being clicked. Instead you are clicking the container instead. The playButton isn’t “.play2”, it is “.playb”.
Once you’ve corrected all of that the test will be working properly.
That’s a lot of things that need to be done. I could take you through them slowly one by one, and we will do if that’s needed, but I’m hoping that you are better than that.s
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/baxcopv9/
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
const container = document.querySelector(".playb");
container.classList.add("initial-fade");
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
If that is good, here was my attempt at setting up the next test:
I am confused about how this one is done.
I tried combining both tests into 1 here, not sure if that was what I was supposed to do.
https://jsfiddle.net/fsdhgcqj/1/
init with both container and playButton property
describe("playButton, container ", function() {
it("with both container and playButton property", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
The test is failing. I don’t understand how you can ever think that is good?
Here are things from my previous that have been asked of you, that haven’t been done.
You haven’t yet completed the above. That needs to be done. Please do it.
You have so far failed to do the above. Please do it.
You have also failed to do the above. Please do that.
The above is another thing that needs to be done. Get it done.
I don’t say these things lightly. They are not there for entertainment to be ignored on a whim. They all need to be done. Get to it.
I don’t know when the test is supposed to fail, or when it is supposed to pass.
Sometimes we want it to pass, sometimes we want it fail.
It gets confusing.
I thought getting this meant i did it right.
Expected false to be true.
Error: Expected false to be true.
I’m going to try this again.
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/v0L2w5ug/
If I change this to false it passes but I don’t think you want me to do that.
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
playButton.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
The only time that the test needs to fail is before we use the manageCover code to cause the test to pass. That way when the manageCover code is not properly doing its job, the test will fail giving us good clear information about what has failed and why.
There are two types of situations in which tests are written. One is when the code doesn’t yet exist, and the other is after the code already exists. We will always be in the second type of situation where the manageCover code already all exists.
With the first situation, we test using given/when/then which results in a failing test, because the code that the
when part is supposed to run, doesn’t yet exist. When we then write that code, the test then goes from fail to pass. That is a nice and easy way to build up the tests and your code together. We are not in that situation because the manageCover code already exists.
With the second situation where the manageCover code already exists, we need to check that the test normally fails when manageCover isn’t doing its job. To achieve that we need the
when part of the code to be the last part of what we do for the test, so that the code that already exists can then change the test from failing to passing.
In summary:
In all cases it’s structured in the test as given/when/then. It’s just the order in which we do them that changes.
Here is another attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/25dt0epy/
Still fails.
I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
playButton.classList.add("initial-fade");
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
});
Because you have demonstrated that you cannot succeed when given several steps at once, we will have to do this one step at a time.
Starting from the code at https://jsfiddle.net/25dt0epy/
The first initial-fade line, that shouldn’t happen with the playButton. That must happen with document.body instead. You need to replace playButton on that line with document.body
Also, it’s not appropriate for the test to add initial-fade. That must be returned back to being remove instead. The task of adding initial-fade is something that the manageCover code is expected to do instead. That is what we are testing here. We need to first remove initial-fade so that we can be sure that it’s the manageCover code that is responsible for adding it.
When you’ve done that we’ll move on to the next thing that needs to be done.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/or5sv7xf/
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
That initial-fade line now properly belongs up in the given section. That’s because there are two different things that are needed to for this test to successfully occur. One of them is the manageCover.init() and the other is the initial-fade.
You wanted me to do this? https://jsfiddle.net/ypvq8ge2/2/
Can we start on the next test now?
it("clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade", function() {
// given
document.body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play2",
playButton: ".playb"
});
// when
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
document.body.classList.add("initial-fade");
// then
expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);
});
});
Moving on can only be done when the test is properly doing it’s job,
when section is still incomplete. It doesn’t even trigger anything about the manageCover code yet.
There may be more, but the only way to successfully complete this section is when they are being done right.