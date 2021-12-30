Adding tests to video player code

You have messed up the no-impact test. The test page directly tells you that. It tells you not only the test that is failing:

init container playButton has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized.

But it also tells you why it is failing.

TypeError: Failed to execute 'contains' on 'Node': parameter 1 is not of type 'Node'.

Here is the bad line in that test that uses contains:

expect(document.body.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

The contains method isn’t used on a Node, also called an Element. It is used instead on the classList.

Also, “hide” isn’t ever used on document.body in any of this code. That is only used so far on the container element.

When that is fixed, the test page helps to inform us about the next problem.

in the following line:

expect(document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade")).toBe(true);

document.body.classList.contains("initial-fade") is false, which means that there is no initial-fade on the body.

Here are the requirements:

description: “clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade”

“clicking on initialized .playb causes initial-fade” given : we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton

: we init manageCover.init() with the “.play2” container and the “playb” playButton ☐ when : “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked

: “initial-fade” is removed from body and playButton is clicked then : “initial-fade” is present on the body

The code as you have it now doesn’t remove the “initial-fade” class from document.body. That should be done before defining the playButton variable.

The when comment should come before “initial-fade” and the playButton code.

Also needing to be done:

☐ “In the when section we don’t need any container or animation code. Remove all of that …”

Even when you’ve done all of that the test still says:

Expected false to be true.

And that’s because the play button that you’ve initialized isn’t being clicked. Instead you are clicking the container instead. The playButton isn’t “.play2”, it is “.playb”.

Once you’ve corrected all of that the test will be working properly.

That’s a lot of things that need to be done. I could take you through them slowly one by one, and we will do if that’s needed, but I’m hoping that you are better than that.s