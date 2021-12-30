Adding tests to video player code

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/2g4hk7a0/
Are we up to adding stuff to this?
I am not sure what is being put inside there.
If you were to put the instructions for the rest of the tests, do you think I would be able to follow them without problems?
Is that something you can do?
How many tests are left?
I have been doing pretty good following your instructions.
Are the next tests more complicated or easier to do?
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
//And here is the multiple container code.
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
