Adding tests to video player code

I’m confused:
They both are identical. They both say multiple.
Here is the single container test that should be used:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
How come that one doesn’t say: “with a single container” ?
The multiple container code that should be used is:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/modenL6c/
What are the next instructions?
What do I do next?
I copied and pasted exactly what you put.
You wanted me to add duplicates?
describe("init", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
//The multiple container code that should be used is:
describe("playButton ", function() {
});
});
});