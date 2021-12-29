Adding tests to video player code

I don’t understand what that means.
I added the code wrong?
I got the code to pass here, but there is still a console log error.
https://jsfiddle.net/v41pknc8/
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});