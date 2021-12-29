Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/2g4hk7a0/ Are we up to adding stuff to this?

We can now consider the second set of tests to be complete.

init with no parameters init with container property ☐ init with playButton property ☐ init with both container and playButton property ☐ addCoverHandler with no parameters ☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector ☐ addCoverHandler with handler ☐ addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler

Two down, six to go.

We can now start work on the third set of tests, about the playButton.

There are some single playButton tests, and some multiple playButton tests. First we’ll test what happens with a single playButton, when that playButton has not been initialized. Then we’ll test what happens when a single playButton has been initialized.

These tests are about the mnageCover.init() function so we should involve that somehow, while still having the least impact on the page to start with. For a play button on the page that’s not initialized, such as “.playb”, we can initialize a different play button such as “.playa” and check that this has no impact on “.playb”.

it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function () { });

To start off with, we can initialize manageCover.init() with “.play1” and “.playa”, similar to in the single container test. Things differ from here though, because we need to confirm that things that can happen to the “.playa” element, don’t occur with the “.playb” element.