Adding tests to video player code

Well you did make some changes to the working code that I supplied in the previous post. That’s why it doesn’t work.
Was I not supposed to do that, did I mess up somewhere?
Is there something I am supposed to fix in the code?
It looks like my Christmas gift to you of the correct code for the container tests was missed.
I don’t understand what that means.
I added the code wrong?
I got the code to pass here, but there is still a console log error.
https://jsfiddle.net/v41pknc8/
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
Sorry, that was my error. I posted without checking that I had properly pasted the single code. I must leave right now, but will return with the updated code.
Here is the single container test that should be used:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
The multiple container code that should be used is:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
I’m confused:
They both are identical. They both say multiple.
Here is the single container test that should be used:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
How come that one doesn’t say: “with a single container” ?
The multiple container code that should be used is:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/modenL6c/
What are the next instructions?
What do I do next?
I copied and pasted exactly what you put.
You wanted me to add duplicates?
describe("init", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
//The multiple container code that should be used is:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
describe("playButton ", function() {
});
});
});
or, is this what you wanted me to do instead? https://jsfiddle.net/modenL6c/1/
describe("init", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
//The multiple container code that should be used is:
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
describe("playButton ", function() {
});
});
Oh for gods sake. I’ll try this a third time and hopefully copy/paste problems don’t occur. It is nearing midnight though so no promises.
Here is the single container code:
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
And here is the multiple container code.
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
Double-check. The single-container code uses .play1 along with .playa or the browser console compatibility, and the multiple-container code uses .play5 along with .playe for the browser console compatibility. Seems good.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/2g4hk7a0/
Are we up to adding stuff to this?
I am not sure what is being put inside there.
describe("playButton ", function() {
});
If you were to put the instructions for the rest of the tests, do you think I would be able to follow them without problems?
Is that something you can do?
How many tests are left?
I have been doing pretty good following your instructions.
Are the next tests more complicated or easier to do?
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
//And here is the multiple container code.
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
describe("playButton ", function() {
});
});
});
We can now consider the second set of tests to be complete.
- init with no parameters
- init with container property
- ☐ init with playButton property
- ☐ init with both container and playButton property
- ☐ addCoverHandler with no parameters
- ☐ addCoverHandler with coverSelector
- ☐ addCoverHandler with handler
- ☐ addCoverHandler with both coverSelector and handler
Two down, six to go.
We can now start work on the third set of tests, about the playButton.
There are some single playButton tests, and some multiple playButton tests. First we’ll test what happens with a single playButton, when that playButton has not been initialized. Then we’ll test what happens when a single playButton has been initialized.
These tests are about the mnageCover.init() function so we should involve that somehow, while still having the least impact on the page to start with. For a play button on the page that’s not initialized, such as “.playb”, we can initialize a different play button such as “.playa” and check that this has no impact on “.playb”.
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function () {
});
To start off with, we can initialize manageCover.init() with “.play1” and “.playa”, similar to in the single container test. Things differ from here though, because we need to confirm that things that can happen to the “.playa” element, don’t occur with the “.playb” element.
I did this: https://jsfiddle.net/byw65jva/1/
What do I do next?
I added
manageCover.init then you said:
Things differ from here though.
So, this is as far as I went.
As far as I went in copying:
it("with a single container", function() {
Unless I was supposed to copy more from there.
describe("playButton ", function() {
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
});
});
});
The rest of the single container code can be copied but with a minor change. When triggering the click event, don’t use “.playa” and instead use “.playb”. We should see no difference of behaviour if the code isn’t working correctly.
Fortunately, we do see a difference of behaviour, because when “.playb” hasn’t been initialized, the animationend event doesn’t do anything to the container. So because “.playb” has no impact on things when it hasn’t been initialized, we should expect that the container is still hidden.
This is what I did: https://jsfiddle.net/L0n5yhr7/
If that is good, what do I do next?
describe("playButton ", function() {
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play2");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
});
No, don’t change “.play1” to “.play2”. For the test to be of any use there must be as minimal change as possible between behaving and not behaving as expected.
I changed it back: https://jsfiddle.net/aw34hbon/
And it’s supposed to say 1 failing?
In my head, when I see failing, that means I did something wrong, but maybe not.
This is the code in the above fiddle:
describe("playButton ", function() {
it("has no impact on .playb when .playa is initialized", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playb");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
});
With the single container test, the “.playa” button correctly does things resulting int he container not being hidden.
With the “.playb” single playButton test, manageCover knows nothing about the “.playb” buton so nothing should happen. We hide the container, trigger the animationend event, and the container should still remain hidden.
In that situation, it is expected that the container should still be hidden. Please update the expect section so that the container is still expected to be hidden.
I need to make this next point clear. It is important to realize that we are not just changing the expectation to make the test pass. Instead, we are making the test code tell us as clearly as possible what the code is expected to do.
With this test we are confirming that nothing unexpected occurs, before we add on another test for behaviour that we expect to occur.
You wanted me to change false to true?
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/zy2t50bj/
What will the next it section be called?
it(" ", function() {
And am I copying the same stuff that was in the other code and placing it in here?
With changes being made to it.