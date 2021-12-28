Adding tests to video player code

This is what I have, I don’t know when we want the test to pass and when we want it to fail.
This is what I have and the test fails. https://jsfiddle.net/gkseh6yb/
and I did this:
the no parameters test should be above the container tests.
describe("init", function() {
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
describe("container", function() {
it("with a single container", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
// given
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
// playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
// Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
simulateClick(playButton);
// when
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
// then
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
});
});
describe("playButton ", function() {
});
});