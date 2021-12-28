Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: Is this good: https://jsfiddle.net/92Lqb6vw/1/

Do you see how the test is failing? That isn’t good.

First, please move out of the container section the test that doesn’t involve containers.

Next, use this updated version, where the given/when/then is clearly designated.

it("with multiple containers", function() { // given manageCover.init({ container: ".container", playButton: ".cover" }); const container = document.querySelector(".play5"); // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe"); simulateClick(playButton); // when container.classList.add("hide"); simulateAnimationEnd(); // then expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false); });

Similar is done with the multiple containers test too.

Then given/when/then comments don’t need to be in all of the tests, but we should aim to structure each test in that same way.

The playButton comment also helps to document that we don’t want to use playButton in the test but are forced to until a manageCover update occurs to improve things.

Merry Christmas