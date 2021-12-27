Adding tests to video player code

asasass: asasass: If the above is good: I am up to? init with both container and playButton property But didn’t I just do that?

Right now we are testing what happens with the container. The other tests we do after this will be different ones that test what happens when the playButton.

We still have to separate this set of init container tests from the upcoming init playButton tests.

How that’s done it inside of the describe section, create another describe section called “container” and move the existing it sections inside of that container section.

When that is done we will create another describe section for playButton and add some tests in there too.

In an ideal world we would not have any playButton code in that container section. Adding that extra code to deal with browser console errors was not the best way to deal with things. Instead, an update would be made to the manageCover code to return out of the function when there is no playButton element. That way no browser console error occurs, and the tests are simpler too.

I need to remind myself though that the manageCover code must remain completely untouched, because the job we are doing right now is to put together tests for what the manageCover code actually does, so that we can eventually use those tests on other code that is not behaving well. After that we can use the tests to help inspire some simplifications to the manageCover code. But not just yet, that must wait until after we have the tests and have used them to diagnose the non-working code.