Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
#122

before the simulateClick() function call, define a playButton variable where you use querySelector to retrieve gain a reference to the “.playa” element.

we need the playButton variable to be the “.playe” element.

You wanted me to add these lines?

How did I do these wrong?

Both variables are supposed to be playButton, but there is a conflict there.

Thay both can’t be playButton.

What am I doing wrong, and what should I be doing instead?

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

To here? https://jsfiddle.net/q1j5g3kt/

2 consts can’t be playButton

describe("init", function() {

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
    
    function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }
#123

Yes they can silly, because they are both in different scopes from each other and can’t see each other. One is in the single container section and the other is in the multiple containers section.

#124

I am getting this error: 'playButton' has already been declared"

https://jsfiddle.net/q1j5g3kt/

describe("init", function() {

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
    
    function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

Should I be doing this instead, or no? https://jsfiddle.net/0s85nueL/

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘dispatchEvent’)

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘dispatchEvent’)

  it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1",
      playButton: ".playa"
    });
    
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container",
       playButton: ".cover"
    });
    
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
#125

You were not instructed to declare more than one of them in each it section. The .playa selector is currently only to be used in the single container section, and the .playe selector is only to be used in the multiple container section.

You should have been capable of understanding that from what I’ve already said on many occasions, but it seems that I need to spell that out much more clearly for you.

#127

This is what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/wLbt6zy9/

Expected false to be true.
Error: Expected false to be true.

 it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1",
      playButton: ".playa"
    });
    
 
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick(playButton);
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container",
       playButton: ".cover"
    });
    
    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick(playButton);
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
#128

If the above is good: I am up to?

init with both container and playButton property

But didn’t I just do that?

Am I supposed to do this one next then?

addCoverHandler with no parameters

If I am supposed to be doing this one, how is it set up?

Are there instructions that go with it?

This is the addCoverHandler with parameters

function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
    const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
    cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
  }

This is the addCoverHandler with no parameters

  it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
    function addCoverHandler() {
      const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
      cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }
  });
});
#129

Right now we are testing what happens with the container. The other tests we do after this will be different ones that test what happens when the playButton.

We still have to separate this set of init container tests from the upcoming init playButton tests.

How that’s done it inside of the describe section, create another describe section called “container” and move the existing it sections inside of that container section.

When that is done we will create another describe section for playButton and add some tests in there too.

In an ideal world we would not have any playButton code in that container section. Adding that extra code to deal with browser console errors was not the best way to deal with things. Instead, an update would be made to the manageCover code to return out of the function when there is no playButton element. That way no browser console error occurs, and the tests are simpler too.

I need to remind myself though that the manageCover code must remain completely untouched, because the job we are doing right now is to put together tests for what the manageCover code actually does, so that we can eventually use those tests on other code that is not behaving well. After that we can use the tests to help inspire some simplifications to the manageCover code. But not just yet, that must wait until after we have the tests and have used them to diagnose the non-working code.

#130

Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/xcL3s4p0/

Is this good?

describe("init", function() {

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
      expect(fnCall).toThrow();
    });

    describe("playButton ", function() {


    });

    function simulateClick(el) {
      const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
        currentTarget: 'el'
      });
      el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
    }

    function simulateAnimationEnd() {
      const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
        animationName: 'initial-fade'
      });
      document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
    }

  });
});
#131

The simulate functions should be above the describe and it sections, and the no parameters test should be above the container tests. So in order it should be simulate functions, no parameter test, container tests.

1 Like
#132

Is this good: https://jsfiddle.net/92Lqb6vw/1/

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }
  
  describe("container", function() {

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
      expect(fnCall).toThrow();
    });

    it("with a single container", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });
  });

  describe("playButton ", function() {


  });
});

What are we putting inside here?

  describe("playButton ", function() {


  });
#133

Do you see how the test is failing? That isn’t good.

First, please move out of the container section the test that doesn’t involve containers.

Next, use this updated version, where the given/when/then is clearly designated.

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

Similar is done with the multiple containers test too.

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

Then given/when/then comments don’t need to be in all of the tests, but we should aim to structure each test in that same way.

The playButton comment also helps to document that we don’t want to use playButton in the test but are forced to until a manageCover update occurs to improve things.

Merry Christmas :christmas_tree:

1 Like
#134

This is what I have, I don’t know when we want the test to pass and when we want it to fail.

This is what I have and the test fails. https://jsfiddle.net/gkseh6yb/

and I did this:

the no parameters test should be above the container tests.

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });


  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });
  
  describe("playButton ", function() {


  });
});
#135

Well you did make some changes to the working code that I supplied in the previous post. That’s why it doesn’t work.

#136

Was I not supposed to do that, did I mess up somewhere?

Is there something I am supposed to fix in the code?

#137

It looks like my Christmas gift to you of the correct code for the container tests was missed.

#138

I don’t understand what that means.

I added the code wrong?

I got the code to pass here, but there is still a console log error.

https://jsfiddle.net/v41pknc8/

Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });
      
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
      simulateClick(playButton);
      
      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      container.classList.remove("hide");
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      container.classList.remove("hide");
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });
#139

Sorry, that was my error. I posted without checking that I had properly pasted the single code. I must leave right now, but will return with the updated code.

#140

Here is the single container test that should be used:

  it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

The multiple container code that should be used is:

  it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });
1 Like
#141

I’m confused:

They both are identical. They both say multiple.

Here is the single container test that should be used:

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

How come that one doesn’t say: “with a single container” ?

The multiple container code that should be used is:

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

This is what I have now: https://jsfiddle.net/modenL6c/

What are the next instructions?

What do I do next?

I copied and pasted exactly what you put.

You wanted me to add duplicates?

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });


  describe("container", function() {

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
    //The multiple container code that should be used is:

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    describe("playButton ", function() {


    });

  });
});
#142

or, is this what you wanted me to do instead? https://jsfiddle.net/modenL6c/1/

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
    //The multiple container code that should be used is:

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    describe("playButton ", function() {

    });

  });