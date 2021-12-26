Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
#116

When testing if an element is hidden, it’s no good if the element already starts as being hidden.
Start with the element not being hidden, then do something that is expected to change that (theanimationend event), and check if that thing changed the element to be hidden.

Or, in the given/when/then structure that tests mostly use:

  • given an element that is not hidden
  • when the animationend event is triggered
  • then that element is expected to be hidden

Please link to the code that you have before you became confused about things.

#117

This is the link: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/

I am up to doing this in the instructions:

so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.

This is being done to both tests:

 it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1",
      playButton: ".playa"
    });
   
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container",
       playButton: ".cover"
    });

    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
#118

Okay. The manageCover module has a function called showCover() that is central to what we are testing. That function hides all containers and the shows only the one that was clicked on.

We are testing what happens with the .play1 container and the .playa playButton. The .play1 container ends up being shown, so we need to tell the test to first hide the container. That way we end up testing that the manageCover code shows the container.

#119

What am I supposed to do in here?

What gets changed?

Changing remove to add did not work.
I was not supposed to do that then.

 const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.add("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
#121

Here is the code that you linked to: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/

The test gives the following error:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'dispatchEvent')

That error occurs because el from el.dispatchEvent() is undefined. That’s because you haven’t passed anything to the simulateClick() function.

What should be passed to the simulateClick function? We need the currentPlayButton variable in manageCover to be set, which happens in the coverClickHandler() function, which is called from the following manageCover code:

      playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

That playButton is what we need to simulate, so it is playButton that we need to pass to the simulateClick() function. But in the test playButton doesn’t yet exist, so before the simulateClick() function call, define a playButton variable where you use querySelector to retrieve gain a reference to the “.playa” element.

That fixes the TypeError, and causes the following test error to occur:
Expected false to be true.

Previously when we were not giving playButton to manageCover.init() we only had to check that the container became hidden. The lack of a playButton to manageCover.init() caused a browser console error, and supplying a playButton means that the code does more than just hide the container, it also shows the cover of the playButton, which is the same as the container. That means that instead of first showing the container and after the animationend event checking that the container is hidden, we need to first hide the container and then after the animationend event check that it’s showing.

That gets the single container test to pass, and we just have the multiple containers to work on. That has the same dispatchEvent error so it’s fixed in the same way as before. Because the container we’ve selected for the multiple containers test is “.play5” we need the playButton variable to be the “.playe” element.

The test then shows an appropriate Expected false to be true. error which is fixed in the same way as before, by first hiding the container before we simulate the animationend event, and afterwards checking if the container is showing.

#122

before the simulateClick() function call, define a playButton variable where you use querySelector to retrieve gain a reference to the “.playa” element.

we need the playButton variable to be the “.playe” element.

You wanted me to add these lines?

How did I do these wrong?

Both variables are supposed to be playButton, but there is a conflict there.

Thay both can’t be playButton.

What am I doing wrong, and what should I be doing instead?

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

To here? https://jsfiddle.net/q1j5g3kt/

2 consts can’t be playButton

describe("init", function() {

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
    
    function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }
#123

Yes they can silly, because they are both in different scopes from each other and can’t see each other. One is in the single container section and the other is in the multiple containers section.

#124

I am getting this error: 'playButton' has already been declared"

https://jsfiddle.net/q1j5g3kt/

describe("init", function() {

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
    
    function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

Should I be doing this instead, or no? https://jsfiddle.net/0s85nueL/

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘dispatchEvent’)

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘dispatchEvent’)

  it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1",
      playButton: ".playa"
    });
    
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container",
       playButton: ".cover"
    });
    
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
#125

You were not instructed to declare more than one of them in each it section. The .playa selector is currently only to be used in the single container section, and the .playe selector is only to be used in the multiple container section.

You should have been capable of understanding that from what I’ve already said on many occasions, but it seems that I need to spell that out much more clearly for you.

#127

This is what you wanted me to do: https://jsfiddle.net/wLbt6zy9/

Expected false to be true.
Error: Expected false to be true.

 it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1",
      playButton: ".playa"
    });
    
 
    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
    
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick(playButton);
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container",
       playButton: ".cover"
    });
    
    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick(playButton);
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
#128

If the above is good: I am up to?

init with both container and playButton property

But didn’t I just do that?

Am I supposed to do this one next then?

addCoverHandler with no parameters

If I am supposed to be doing this one, how is it set up?

Are there instructions that go with it?

This is the addCoverHandler with parameters

function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
    const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
    cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
  }

This is the addCoverHandler with no parameters

  it("addCoverHandler with no parameters", function() {
    function addCoverHandler() {
      const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
      cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
    }
  });
});
#129

Right now we are testing what happens with the container. The other tests we do after this will be different ones that test what happens when the playButton.

We still have to separate this set of init container tests from the upcoming init playButton tests.

How that’s done it inside of the describe section, create another describe section called “container” and move the existing it sections inside of that container section.

When that is done we will create another describe section for playButton and add some tests in there too.

In an ideal world we would not have any playButton code in that container section. Adding that extra code to deal with browser console errors was not the best way to deal with things. Instead, an update would be made to the manageCover code to return out of the function when there is no playButton element. That way no browser console error occurs, and the tests are simpler too.

I need to remind myself though that the manageCover code must remain completely untouched, because the job we are doing right now is to put together tests for what the manageCover code actually does, so that we can eventually use those tests on other code that is not behaving well. After that we can use the tests to help inspire some simplifications to the manageCover code. But not just yet, that must wait until after we have the tests and have used them to diagnose the non-working code.

#130

Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/xcL3s4p0/

Is this good?

describe("init", function() {

  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
      expect(fnCall).toThrow();
    });

    describe("playButton ", function() {


    });

    function simulateClick(el) {
      const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
        currentTarget: 'el'
      });
      el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
    }

    function simulateAnimationEnd() {
      const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
        animationName: 'initial-fade'
      });
      document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
    }

  });
});
#131

The simulate functions should be above the describe and it sections, and the no parameters test should be above the container tests. So in order it should be simulate functions, no parameter test, container tests.

#132

Is this good: https://jsfiddle.net/92Lqb6vw/1/

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }
  
  describe("container", function() {

    it("with no parameters", function() {
      const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
      expect(fnCall).toThrow();
    });

    it("with a single container", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {

      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });

      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");

      container.classList.remove("hide");

      simulateClick(playButton);
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

    });
  });

  describe("playButton ", function() {


  });
});

What are we putting inside here?

  describe("playButton ", function() {


  });
#133

Do you see how the test is failing? That isn’t good.

First, please move out of the container section the test that doesn’t involve containers.

Next, use this updated version, where the given/when/then is clearly designated.

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

Similar is done with the multiple containers test too.

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

Then given/when/then comments don’t need to be in all of the tests, but we should aim to structure each test in that same way.

The playButton comment also helps to document that we don’t want to use playButton in the test but are forced to until a manageCover update occurs to improve things.

Merry Christmas :christmas_tree:

#134

This is what I have, I don’t know when we want the test to pass and when we want it to fail.

This is what I have and the test fails. https://jsfiddle.net/gkseh6yb/

and I did this:

the no parameters test should be above the container tests.

describe("init", function() {

  function simulateClick(el) {
    const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
      currentTarget: 'el'
    });
    el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
  }

  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });


  describe("container", function() {

    it("with a single container", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".play1",
        playButton: ".playa"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play1");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".play2");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });

    it("with multiple containers", function() {
      // given
      manageCover.init({
        container: ".container",
        playButton: ".cover"
      });
      const container = document.querySelector(".play5");

      // playButton is only involved to prevent browser console errors
      // Preferred is to update manageCover so that no error occurs
      const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
      simulateClick(playButton);

      // when
      container.classList.add("hide");
      simulateAnimationEnd();

      // then
      expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(false);
    });
  });
  
  describe("playButton ", function() {


  });
});
#135

Well you did make some changes to the working code that I supplied in the previous post. That’s why it doesn’t work.

#136

Was I not supposed to do that, did I mess up somewhere?

Is there something I am supposed to fix in the code?

#137

It looks like my Christmas gift to you of the correct code for the container tests was missed.