The browser console that we are getting is:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'add') at markAsPlayed

You are correct that simulateAnimationEnd() is involved in causing the problem, but removing that is not viable as it’s needed for the test to occur. The problem occurs deeper in the code, as is indicated by the “at markAsPlayed” part of the error message.

function markAsPlayed(played) { played.classList.add("played"); }

That function is called from the same showCover function that we need for the test:

function showCover(playButton) { hideAll(config.containers); resetPage(); markAsPlayed(playButton); const cover = playButton.parentElement; cover.classList.add("active"); show(cover); }

Our tests currently are about what happens to the config.containers variable. To deal with the browser console error, we also need to concern ourselves with the playButton variable.

That playButton variable comes from the animationEndHandler function:

function animationEndHandler(evt) { const animationName = evt.animationName; if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); showCover(currentPlayButton); } }

Here we see that currentPlayButton is the variable of concern. How is that set? It’s in the coverClickHandler function.

function coverClickHandler(evt) { currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget; body.classList.add("initial-fade"); }

So to resolve the browser console issue we need a separate simulateClick function, and likely some more after that.

A copy of the simulateAnimationEnd function can be made and called simulateCoverClick, with suitable changes being made to use MouseEvent and supply a suitable currentTarget property.

This might be a more difficult task than you initially thought.