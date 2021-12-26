Adding tests to video player code

Here is the code that you linked to: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/

The test gives the following error:

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'dispatchEvent')

That error occurs because el from el.dispatchEvent() is undefined. That’s because you haven’t passed anything to the simulateClick() function.

What should be passed to the simulateClick function? We need the currentPlayButton variable in manageCover to be set, which happens in the coverClickHandler() function, which is called from the following manageCover code:

playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);

That playButton is what we need to simulate, so it is playButton that we need to pass to the simulateClick() function. But in the test playButton doesn’t yet exist, so before the simulateClick() function call, define a playButton variable where you use querySelector to retrieve gain a reference to the “.playa” element.

That fixes the TypeError, and causes the following test error to occur:

Expected false to be true.

Previously when we were not giving playButton to manageCover.init() we only had to check that the container became hidden. The lack of a playButton to manageCover.init() caused a browser console error, and supplying a playButton means that the code does more than just hide the container, it also shows the cover of the playButton, which is the same as the container. That means that instead of first showing the container and after the animationend event checking that the container is hidden, we need to first hide the container and then after the animationend event check that it’s showing.

That gets the single container test to pass, and we just have the multiple containers to work on. That has the same dispatchEvent error so it’s fixed in the same way as before. Because the container we’ve selected for the multiple containers test is “.play5” we need the playButton variable to be the “.playe” element.