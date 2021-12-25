Adding tests to video player code

I am stuck here:
I don’t understand this, this has me confused.
so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.
How is it true that the container contains “hide” if you just told me to remove it from the container.? I’m confused.
There are 2 “hides”
Which one do I touch, and what am I supposed to do?
This becomes:
container.classList.remove("hide");
container.classList.remove();
or, this :
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
becomes:
expect(container.classList.contains()).toBe(true);
I tried doing this, it did not work:
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
expect(container.classList.contains(".play5")).toBe(true);
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/
it("with a single container", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick();
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
For what it is worth, I managed to get the 1st play button to open a video.
https://jsfiddle.net/wdhjnfrk/
We can continue with the tests, or not.
Are they still needed now that I managed to get 1 video to work, but the code is still broken?
Maybe what I did there can be used as a guide or a stepping stone on how to fix it.
After clicking on the 1st play button the video opens, and it closes after the exit button is clicked.
We should continue with tests still since it is still broken then?
It seems I made a mess of the code, and I’m not sure how much if anything I did in here will be useful in figuring out how to fix it.
The video stuff seems to be fine, that is good.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
const body = document.body;
let currentPlayButton = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
/*function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}*/
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCover( /*playButton*/ ) {
/* hideAll(config.containers);*/
resetPage();
markAsPlayed( /*playButton*/ );
/* const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);*/
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
const cover = document.querySelector(".play1");
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
cover.classList.remove("hide");
cover.classList.add("active");
}