Adding tests to video player code

You did the second part, but haven’t done the first part from my previous post.
I think you are mistaken,
The error is coming from: “with container property”
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/awehgc9j/2/
I don’t understand what this means.
Instead the selector should be for the container class selector,
I still can’t seem to fix it.
What am I supposed to change
.play1 to?
container: ".play1"
I’m confused.
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
Now I am thinking that this piece is causing the error.
`simulateAnimationEnd();`
Really? When I said:
What causes you to think that I am mistaken about this?
When there is something wrong, first and foremost is to get all of the tests fully passing. That is of upmost priority so that we then have a solid testing background to rely on. Only when all of the tests are fully working, and that includes that they are passing for all of the right reasons, should we then explore other things such as clearing up browser console issues.
I believe that your focus is wrongly placed, easily distracted away from the more important work that needs to be done.
I know why the browser console occurs and how to fix it. I do not intend to explore that until the obvious problems with the test are taken care of first.
We can take care of these things one at a time. The test involving multiple containers incorrectly gives a selector for only one element to the init method. Instead the selector should be for the container class selector, so that multiple container elements are used.
Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/obe2hqv3/
The code passes.
If that is good, what do I do next?
it("with multiple containers", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
That the code passes is not a useful metric. The code needs to clearly indicate what’s going on.
For the above section of code that you showed, things currently are muddied because the description is about with multiple containers, but the const is only dealing with one container. That const is not the main thing that the test is interested about. The main thing that the test is interested about is the manageCover.init instead. Please move that manageCover.init section of code (not just one line, but the whole section) up above the const line. That way we end up with a symbolic structure within the test that follows the given/when/then structure. Given that we init manageCover with this info, when a certain container is not hidden and we simulate animation end, then we expect the container to be hidden.
When that’s been done we should do it with the previous test too, and after that there is a conflict between the test descriptions. After all of that has been tidied up we can then go on to resolving the browser console issue, and the init with container property tests will be complete.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/h6fLekg0/
How is the browser console error fixed?
it("with single container property", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
});
It looks like that has been done.
That hasn’t been done yet. Here are the description of each test:
- with no parameters
- with single container property
- with multiple containers
We should remove the word “property” from the second test, and add the word “a” so that reads more suitably as “with a single container”
After that we will be making a bit of a mess of the test to remove the browser console error. I’ll take you through what’s causing the error, how it can be dealt with, and the manner in which we avoid confusion in the tests.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/agd3pLyx/
it("with a single container", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
});
The browser console that we are getting is:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'add') at markAsPlayed
You are correct that simulateAnimationEnd() is involved in causing the problem, but removing that is not viable as it’s needed for the test to occur. The problem occurs deeper in the code, as is indicated by the “at markAsPlayed” part of the error message.
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
That function is called from the same showCover function that we need for the test:
function showCover(playButton) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(playButton);
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
Our tests currently are about what happens to the config.containers variable. To deal with the browser console error, we also need to concern ourselves with the playButton variable.
That playButton variable comes from the animationEndHandler function:
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
Here we see that currentPlayButton is the variable of concern. How is that set? It’s in the coverClickHandler function.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
So to resolve the browser console issue we need a separate simulateClick function, and likely some more after that.
A copy of the simulateAnimationEnd function can be made and called simulateCoverClick, with suitable changes being made to use MouseEvent and supply a suitable currentTarget property.
This might be a more difficult task than you initially thought.
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/5odhjxns/
What do I do next?
describe("init", function() {
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
function simulateCoverClick() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
As the simulateCoverClick() function is likely to be used for other things, it’s best if we remove the word Cover from its name and just call it simulateClick() instead. Also, as the simulateClick() function is going to be used first before the simulateAnimationEnd() function, please swap those two functions around so that the click function appears first before the animation function.
In the simulateCoverClick function rename animationEvent to clickEvent, AnimationEvent to MouseEvent, animationend to click, animationName to currentTarget, give the simulateCoverClick() function a parameter of el, and replace
initial-fade with el.
On the document.body line replace document.body with el, and replace animationEvent with clickEvent.
Running manageCover.init without a playButton property causes the browser console error. We need to transition the tests so that they use the playButton property too.
With the single container test, where there is the container property of “.play1”, add another property called playButton and give that the “.playa” selector.
Where you assign the container variable, on the next line also assign a playButton variable using “.playa” as the selector. You can then on the next line call simulaterClick(), passing it playButton as the function argument, and the next line after that should be the simulateAnimationEnd() function.
In the manageCover code the showCover function hides all of the covers and then shows just the one cover. We can no longer check that a shown element gets hidden, so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.
Then with the multiple containers test it’s just a matter of using “.cover” for the playButton selector along with similar work that was done for the single test, and the browser console errors will be gone, the container tests will be suitably done, and we can move on to the next thing that need testing.
I am stuck here:
I don’t understand this, this has me confused.
so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.
How is it true that the container contains “hide” if you just told me to remove it from the container.? I’m confused.
There are 2 “hides”
Which one do I touch, and what am I supposed to do?
This becomes:
container.classList.remove("hide");
container.classList.remove();
or, this :
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
becomes:
expect(container.classList.contains()).toBe(true);
I tried doing this, it did not work:
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
expect(container.classList.contains(".play5")).toBe(true);
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/
it("with a single container", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick();
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
For what it is worth, I managed to get the 1st play button to open a video.
https://jsfiddle.net/wdhjnfrk/
We can continue with the tests, or not.
Are they still needed now that I managed to get 1 video to work, but the code is still broken?
Maybe what I did there can be used as a guide or a stepping stone on how to fix it.
After clicking on the 1st play button the video opens, and it closes after the exit button is clicked.
We should continue with tests still since it is still broken then?
It seems I made a mess of the code, and I’m not sure how much if anything I did in here will be useful in figuring out how to fix it.
The video stuff seems to be fine, that is good.
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
const body = document.body;
let currentPlayButton = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
/*function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}*/
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCover( /*playButton*/ ) {
/* hideAll(config.containers);*/
resetPage();
markAsPlayed( /*playButton*/ );
/* const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);*/
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
const cover = document.querySelector(".play1");
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
cover.classList.remove("hide");
cover.classList.add("active");
}
When testing if an element is hidden, it’s no good if the element already starts as being hidden.
Start with the element not being hidden, then do something that is expected to change that (theanimationend event), and check if that thing changed the element to be hidden.
Or, in the given/when/then structure that tests mostly use:
- given an element that is not hidden
- when the animationend event is triggered
- then that element is expected to be hidden
Please link to the code that you have before you became confused about things.
This is the link: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/
I am up to doing this in the instructions:
so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.
This is being done to both tests:
it("with a single container", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1",
playButton: ".playa"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick();
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".cover"
});
const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
container.classList.remove("hide");
simulateClick();
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
Okay. The manageCover module has a function called showCover() that is central to what we are testing. That function hides all containers and the shows only the one that was clicked on.
We are testing what happens with the .play1 container and the .playa playButton. The .play1 container ends up being shown, so we need to tell the test to first hide the container. That way we end up testing that the manageCover code shows the container.
What am I supposed to do in here?
What gets changed?
Changing remove to add did not work.
I was not supposed to do that then.
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.add("hide");
simulateClick();
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
Here is the code that you linked to: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/
The test gives the following error:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'dispatchEvent')
That error occurs because el from el.dispatchEvent() is undefined. That’s because you haven’t passed anything to the simulateClick() function.
What should be passed to the simulateClick function? We need the currentPlayButton variable in manageCover to be set, which happens in the coverClickHandler() function, which is called from the following manageCover code:
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
That playButton is what we need to simulate, so it is playButton that we need to pass to the simulateClick() function. But in the test playButton doesn’t yet exist, so before the simulateClick() function call, define a playButton variable where you use querySelector to retrieve gain a reference to the “.playa” element.
That fixes the TypeError, and causes the following test error to occur:
Expected false to be true.
Previously when we were not giving playButton to manageCover.init() we only had to check that the container became hidden. The lack of a playButton to manageCover.init() caused a browser console error, and supplying a playButton means that the code does more than just hide the container, it also shows the cover of the playButton, which is the same as the container. That means that instead of first showing the container and after the animationend event checking that the container is hidden, we need to first hide the container and then after the animationend event check that it’s showing.
That gets the single container test to pass, and we just have the multiple containers to work on. That has the same dispatchEvent error so it’s fixed in the same way as before. Because the container we’ve selected for the multiple containers test is “.play5” we need the playButton variable to be the “.playe” element.
The test then shows an appropriate
Expected false to be true. error which is fixed in the same way as before, by first hiding the container before we simulate the animationend event, and afterwards checking if the container is showing.
before the simulateClick() function call, define a playButton variable where you use querySelector to retrieve gain a reference to the “.playa” element.
we need the playButton variable to be the “.playe” element.
You wanted me to add these lines?
How did I do these wrong?
Both variables are supposed to be playButton, but there is a conflict there.
Thay both can’t be playButton.
What am I doing wrong, and what should I be doing instead?
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
To here? https://jsfiddle.net/q1j5g3kt/
2 consts can’t be playButton
describe("init", function() {
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playa");
const playButton = document.querySelector(".playe");
function simulateClick(el) {
const clickEvent = new MouseEvent('click', {
currentTarget: 'el'
});
el.dispatchEvent(clickEvent);
}
Yes they can silly, because they are both in different scopes from each other and can’t see each other. One is in the single container section and the other is in the multiple containers section.
I am getting this error:
'playButton' has already been declared"