Adding tests to video player code

As the simulateCoverClick() function is likely to be used for other things, it’s best if we remove the word Cover from its name and just call it simulateClick() instead. Also, as the simulateClick() function is going to be used first before the simulateAnimationEnd() function, please swap those two functions around so that the click function appears first before the animation function.

In the simulateCoverClick function rename animationEvent to clickEvent, AnimationEvent to MouseEvent, animationend to click, animationName to currentTarget, give the simulateCoverClick() function a parameter of el, and replace initial-fade with el.

On the document.body line replace document.body with el, and replace animationEvent with clickEvent.

Running manageCover.init without a playButton property causes the browser console error. We need to transition the tests so that they use the playButton property too.

With the single container test, where there is the container property of “.play1”, add another property called playButton and give that the “.playa” selector.

Where you assign the container variable, on the next line also assign a playButton variable using “.playa” as the selector. You can then on the next line call simulaterClick(), passing it playButton as the function argument, and the next line after that should be the simulateAnimationEnd() function.

In the manageCover code the showCover function hides all of the covers and then shows just the one cover. We can no longer check that a shown element gets hidden, so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.

Then with the multiple containers test it’s just a matter of using “.cover” for the playButton selector along with similar work that was done for the single test, and the browser console errors will be gone, the container tests will be suitably done, and we can move on to the next thing that need testing.