Adding tests to video player code

JavaScript
Well done on following the rest of that through.

I think that I was making an assumption that the animationEnd event gets triggered by the container. Let’s see what happens:

Here is how the animationEnd event gets assigned in the manageCover code.

  const body = document.body;
    body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);

It’s document.body that triggers the animationend function instead. We need to remove el from the simulateAnimationEnd function, and where the dispatchEvent occurs, we need to use document.body instead of el.

Because the simluateAnimationEnd() function has no parameters, we also in the “with container property” test need to call simluateAnimationEnd() with no arguments.

Lastly, the classList.contains line shouldn’t be checking for “.play1”. There are two problems there. First, that isn’t supposed to be a selector starting with a fullstop. It’s a classname that is expected there instead which means removing the fullstop.

Second, play1 is not something that is expected to change, so checking for the play1 classname won’t achieve anything. Instead it is the hide classname that is expected to change.

With those differences in place, it should work, and you should find that by commenting out the simulateAnimationEnd() line in the test, you can get the test to fail, and by uncommenting that line it causes the manageCover code to make the test pass.

It says it passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/awehgc9j/2/

And when I comment this out it fails: simulateAnimationEnd();

Am I ready to do:

init with playButton property ?

describe("init", function() {
  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

  it("with no parameters", function() {
    const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
    expect(fnCall).toThrow();
  });

  it("with container property", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
Continuing, is any of this right?

init with playButton property

Are there instructions I need to follow for this one?

  it("with playButton property", function() {

    const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
    playButton.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
       playButton: ".cover"
    });

How would that get added to the test?

We have tested what happens when we init manage Cover with a selector that matches one element. The test description of “with container property” needs to be renamed to be “with single container property”

Now we need to copy that test with a new description of “with multiple containers property” so that we can ensure that the test confirms what happens when the selector matches multiple container elements.

It says passing, but I am receiving an error: https://jsfiddle.net/1gvuLp2n/1/

Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"

How do I fix that?

Passing 3 specs

init
with no parameters
with single container property
with multiple containers

  it("with single container property", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
  
    it("with multiple containers", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
The error is coming from: document.body I believe.

or it is not, and I have no idea where it is coming from.

https://jsfiddle.net/1gvuLp2n/1/

Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"

describe("init", function() {
  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }

Is it coming from this line?

You told me to replace .play1 with hide there.

I was not supposed to do that?

expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

play1 is not something that is expected to change, so checking for the play1 classname won’t achieve anything. Instead it is the hide classname that is expected to change.

What did I do wrong?

We can take care of these things one at a time. The test involving multiple containers incorrectly gives a selector for only one element to the init method. Instead the selector should be for the container class selector, so that multiple container elements are used.

To check that the code is working right with multiple containers, it’s best if we don’t check the first or the last container, but instead check one of the ones in-between. That means changing play1 to play5 instead.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/jge41f5o/

What do I do next?


  it("with single container property", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
  
    it("with multiple containers", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play5"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
You did the second part, but haven’t done the first part from my previous post.

I think you are mistaken,

The error is coming from: “with container property”

Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)

Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/awehgc9j/2/

I don’t understand what this means.

Instead the selector should be for the container class selector,

I still can’t seem to fix it.

What am I supposed to change .play1 to?

container: ".play1"

I’m confused.

  it("with container property", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

Now I am thinking that this piece is causing the error.

`simulateAnimationEnd();`
Really? When I said:

What causes you to think that I am mistaken about this?

When there is something wrong, first and foremost is to get all of the tests fully passing. That is of upmost priority so that we then have a solid testing background to rely on. Only when all of the tests are fully working, and that includes that they are passing for all of the right reasons, should we then explore other things such as clearing up browser console issues.

I believe that your focus is wrongly placed, easily distracted away from the more important work that needs to be done.

I know why the browser console occurs and how to fix it. I do not intend to explore that until the obvious problems with the test are taken care of first.

We can take care of these things one at a time. The test involving multiple containers incorrectly gives a selector for only one element to the init method. Instead the selector should be for the container class selector, so that multiple container elements are used.

Is this what you wanted me to do? https://jsfiddle.net/obe2hqv3/

The code passes.

If that is good, what do I do next?


    it("with multiple containers", function() {

    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container"
    });

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
That the code passes is not a useful metric. The code needs to clearly indicate what’s going on.

For the above section of code that you showed, things currently are muddied because the description is about with multiple containers, but the const is only dealing with one container. That const is not the main thing that the test is interested about. The main thing that the test is interested about is the manageCover.init instead. Please move that manageCover.init section of code (not just one line, but the whole section) up above the const line. That way we end up with a symbolic structure within the test that follows the given/when/then structure. Given that we init manageCover with this info, when a certain container is not hidden and we simulate animation end, then we expect the container to be hidden.

When that’s been done we should do it with the previous test too, and after that there is a conflict between the test descriptions. After all of that has been tidied up we can then go on to resolving the browser console issue, and the init with container property tests will be complete.

I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/h6fLekg0/

How is the browser console error fixed?

 it("with single container property", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container"
    });

    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
It looks like that has been done.

That hasn’t been done yet. Here are the description of each test:

  • with no parameters
  • with single container property
  • with multiple containers

We should remove the word “property” from the second test, and add the word “a” so that reads more suitably as “with a single container”

After that we will be making a bit of a mess of the test to remove the browser console error. I’ll take you through what’s causing the error, how it can be dealt with, and the manner in which we avoid confusion in the tests.

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/agd3pLyx/

  it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1"
    });

    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });

  it("with multiple containers", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".container"
    });

    const container = document.querySelector(".play5");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });
});
The browser console that we are getting is:
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'add') at markAsPlayed

You are correct that simulateAnimationEnd() is involved in causing the problem, but removing that is not viable as it’s needed for the test to occur. The problem occurs deeper in the code, as is indicated by the “at markAsPlayed” part of the error message.

  function markAsPlayed(played) {
    played.classList.add("played");
  }

That function is called from the same showCover function that we need for the test:

  function showCover(playButton) {
    hideAll(config.containers);
    resetPage();
    markAsPlayed(playButton);
    const cover = playButton.parentElement;
    cover.classList.add("active");
    show(cover);
  }

Our tests currently are about what happens to the config.containers variable. To deal with the browser console error, we also need to concern ourselves with the playButton variable.

That playButton variable comes from the animationEndHandler function:

  function animationEndHandler(evt) {
    const animationName = evt.animationName;

    if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
      body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      showCover(currentPlayButton);
    }
  }

Here we see that currentPlayButton is the variable of concern. How is that set? It’s in the coverClickHandler function.

  function coverClickHandler(evt) {
    currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
    body.classList.add("initial-fade");
  }

So to resolve the browser console issue we need a separate simulateClick function, and likely some more after that.

A copy of the simulateAnimationEnd function can be made and called simulateCoverClick, with suitable changes being made to use MouseEvent and supply a suitable currentTarget property.

This might be a more difficult task than you initially thought.

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/5odhjxns/

What do I do next?

describe("init", function() {
  function simulateAnimationEnd() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }
  
    function simulateCoverClick() {
    const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
      animationName: 'initial-fade'
    });
    document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
  }
As the simulateCoverClick() function is likely to be used for other things, it’s best if we remove the word Cover from its name and just call it simulateClick() instead. Also, as the simulateClick() function is going to be used first before the simulateAnimationEnd() function, please swap those two functions around so that the click function appears first before the animation function.

In the simulateCoverClick function rename animationEvent to clickEvent, AnimationEvent to MouseEvent, animationend to click, animationName to currentTarget, give the simulateCoverClick() function a parameter of el, and replace initial-fade with el.

On the document.body line replace document.body with el, and replace animationEvent with clickEvent.

Running manageCover.init without a playButton property causes the browser console error. We need to transition the tests so that they use the playButton property too.

With the single container test, where there is the container property of “.play1”, add another property called playButton and give that the “.playa” selector.

Where you assign the container variable, on the next line also assign a playButton variable using “.playa” as the selector. You can then on the next line call simulaterClick(), passing it playButton as the function argument, and the next line after that should be the simulateAnimationEnd() function.

In the manageCover code the showCover function hides all of the covers and then shows just the one cover. We can no longer check that a shown element gets hidden, so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.

Then with the multiple containers test it’s just a matter of using “.cover” for the playButton selector along with similar work that was done for the single test, and the browser console errors will be gone, the container tests will be suitably done, and we can move on to the next thing that need testing.

I am stuck here:

I don’t understand this, this has me confused.

so we need to reverse things by removing “hide” from the container, then expecting that it’s true that the container contains “hide”.

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/dq4p7neb/

There are 2 “hides”

Which one do I touch, and what am I supposed to do?

This becomes: container.classList.remove("hide");

container.classList.remove();

or, this : expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

becomes: expect(container.classList.contains()).toBe(true);

  it("with a single container", function() {

    manageCover.init({
      container: ".play1",
      playButton: ".playa"
    });


    const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
    container.classList.remove("hide");

    simulateClick();
    simulateAnimationEnd();

    expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);

  });