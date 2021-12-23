Adding tests to video player code

Well done on following the rest of that through.

I think that I was making an assumption that the animationEnd event gets triggered by the container. Let’s see what happens:

Here is how the animationEnd event gets assigned in the manageCover code.

const body = document.body; ... body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);

It’s document.body that triggers the animationend function instead. We need to remove el from the simulateAnimationEnd function, and where the dispatchEvent occurs, we need to use document.body instead of el.

Because the simluateAnimationEnd() function has no parameters, we also in the “with container property” test need to call simluateAnimationEnd() with no arguments.

Lastly, the classList.contains line shouldn’t be checking for “.play1”. There are two problems there. First, that isn’t supposed to be a selector starting with a fullstop. It’s a classname that is expected there instead which means removing the fullstop.

Second, play1 is not something that is expected to change, so checking for the play1 classname won’t achieve anything. Instead it is the hide classname that is expected to change.

With those differences in place, it should work, and you should find that by commenting out the simulateAnimationEnd() line in the test, you can get the test to fail, and by uncommenting that line it causes the manageCover code to make the test pass.