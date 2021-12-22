Adding tests to video player code

You’ve done the first line of my previous post. Now do the rest of what is said in my previous post.
I thought I was up to this?
- trigger manageCover in some way to change the hide state of “.play1”. This will be a bit complex. I’ll come back to this after we do part 3 to achieve a fail state for the test.
I thought I achieved a fail state.
It says fail in the jsfiddle.
I don’t know what I am up to in post #68
What still needs to be done before I am up to .2?
In the code at https://jsfiddle.net/p97v82wt/ here is what you have done.
The above has been done.
The above has not been done.
The above has been done.
The above has not been done.
From here what am I up to: https://jsfiddle.net/Lej7rfd1/2/
I replaced actual with:
(classList.contains)
And I replaced expected with true.
Am I up to .2 now?
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(classList.contains).toBe(true);
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
That’s not how the contains method works with classList.
An example of it is at the classList documentaton page where it shows:
console.log(div.classList.contains("foo"));
Get rid of the console wrapper, use container instead of div, and “play1” “hide” instead of foo and that should be about right to use in the actual section.
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/dyLkfsp7/
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
});
When those are done we will have successfully created a failing test, from where we can then make a further update to add the “when” part of the test so that so that the manageCover code is used to make it a passing test.
Is that the right failing test?
Yes, that is the right failing test.
Now that we have a suitable failing test from having done parts 1 and 3 of the given/when/then structure, we can now do the “when” part.
Normally when writing tests before writing the code, we have the code that we’re writing to turn the test from failing to passing. Here however we are writing the tests after the code has already been written, which results in several complications. One of them is that to confirm the test is a suitable failing test, we need to do the “when” part last, so that we trigger the code to turn the test from a failing test to a passing test.
In this case, we need to have the manageCover code run the showCover() function.
It is the animationEndHandler() function that runs the showCover() function.
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
How do we run that animationEndHandler() ? It is assigned to the animationend event:
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
So to achieve the “when” part of the test that causes the test to go from failing to passing, we just need to trigger the animationend event, and give it the correct “initial-fade” settings so that the showCover function gets run.
To trigger the animationend event with the correct settings, we can use a combination of the information at the following documentation pages:
I don’t know how much of this is good or bad. https://jsfiddle.net/t860sua5/2/
What should be removed, what should stay.
it("with container property", function() {
const body = document.body;
let currentPlayButton = {};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function showCover(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
showCover(currentPlayButton);
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
currentPlayButton = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
});
});
I don’t understand this:
function simulateClick() {
const event = new MouseEvent('click', {
view: window,
bubbles: true,
cancelable: true
});
const cb = document.getElementById('checkbox');
const cancelled = !cb.dispatchEvent(event);
if (cancelled) {
// A handler called preventDefault.
alert("cancelled");
} else {
// None of the handlers called preventDefault.
alert("not cancelled");
}
}
None of that is any use. All of what you added should be removed.
Ahh, well a modified version of the top half of that event code is what we are going to add.
But first, the expect line in your code must move down until it’s at the end of the
it section of code.
Where end means inside of and at the bottom of the function, as opposed to below which means outside of and underneath the function.
What is this being changed to?
function simulateClick() {
const event = new MouseEvent('click', {
view: window,
bubbles: true,
cancelable: true
});
This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/ukds6jmc/1/
describe("init", function() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
});
});
The classList.contains line shouldn’t check for play1. That isn’t what the manageCover code will be changing. Instead the classList.contains line needs to check for the “hide” class instead.
Put all of that event code just before classList.contains line.
After that event code, but before the expect line, also use one of the dispatchEvent lines as is seen in the Event() example documentation.
Lastly, close off the simulateClick function with a closing curly brace, before the expect line. Both the event code and the dispatchEvent should be inside of the simulateClick function.
There are several changes that need to happen to that simulateClick function.
- move the simulateClick function so that it’s above the
itsections of code, but below the describe line
- use the
tidybutton to tidy up the formatting of the code
- rename simulateClick to simulateAnimationEnd
- add a function parameter to the simulateClick function called el
- rename event to be animationEvent
- rename MouseEvent to be AnimationEvent
- rename
clickto be “animationend”
- rename view to be animationName
- rename window to be “initial-fade”
- delete the bubbles and cancelable lines
- delete the comma from the end of the animationName line too
- rename document or myDiv from the dispelatchEvent to be el instead
- rename evt from the dispatchEvent line to be animationEvent
- just above the classList.contains line call simulateAnimationEnd(container);
After doing all of that successfully, step number 14 will change the test from being a failing test to a passing test, confirming that the manageCover.init container selector is used by the animationend event to change the state of the container.
I am stuck on 2 things.
Before step 1 do I add
const evt = new Event("look", {"bubbles":true, "cancelable":false});
document.dispatchEvent(evt);
or add only this?
document.dispatchEvent(evt);
Next step 1:
move the simulateClick function so that it’s above the it sections of code, but below the describe line
Doing that gives me an error I do not know how to fix. https://jsfiddle.net/xmbtpykc/
describe("init", function() {
function simulateClick() {
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
const event = new MouseEvent('click', {
view: window,
bubbles: true,
cancelable: true
});
document.dispatchEvent(evt);
}
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
});
});
You were asked to add only one of the dispatchEvent lines, so the second one.
When you are told to move a function, that doesn’t mean only the top bloody line of the function. It means the full function itself, all the way down to the closing curly brace of that function.
I followed the instructions and it still says failing.
What did I forget to do?
I re-read the instructions, and I keep getting the same thing.
I am stuck at this spot not knowing why it is not passing.
Was there something you forgot to add in the instructions that I was supposed to do?
https://jsfiddle.net/x7k4fdjm/1/
describe("init", function() {
function simulateAnimationEnd(el) {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
el.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
simulateAnimationEnd(container);
expect(container.classList.contains(".play1")).toBe(true);
});
});
Well done on following the rest of that through.
I think that I was making an assumption that the animationEnd event gets triggered by the container. Let’s see what happens:
Here is how the animationEnd event gets assigned in the manageCover code.
const body = document.body;
...
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
It’s document.body that triggers the animationend function instead. We need to remove
el from the simulateAnimationEnd function, and where the dispatchEvent occurs, we need to use document.body instead of el.
Because the simluateAnimationEnd() function has no parameters, we also in the “with container property” test need to call simluateAnimationEnd() with no arguments.
Lastly, the classList.contains line shouldn’t be checking for “.play1”. There are two problems there. First, that isn’t supposed to be a selector starting with a fullstop. It’s a classname that is expected there instead which means removing the fullstop.
Second, play1 is not something that is expected to change, so checking for the play1 classname won’t achieve anything. Instead it is the
hide classname that is expected to change.
With those differences in place, it should work, and you should find that by commenting out the simulateAnimationEnd() line in the test, you can get the test to fail, and by uncommenting that line it causes the manageCover code to make the test pass.
It says it passes here: https://jsfiddle.net/awehgc9j/2/
And when I comment this out it fails:
simulateAnimationEnd();
Am I ready to do:
init with playButton property ?
describe("init", function() {
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
it("with no parameters", function() {
const fnCall = () => manageCover.init();
expect(fnCall).toThrow();
});
it("with container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
});
Continuing, is any of this right?
init with playButton property
Are there instructions I need to follow for this one?
it("with playButton property", function() {
const playButton = document.querySelector(".cover");
playButton.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
playButton: ".cover"
});
How would that get added to the test?
We have tested what happens when we init manage Cover with a selector that matches one element. The test description of “with container property” needs to be renamed to be “with single container property”
Now we need to copy that test with a new description of “with multiple containers property” so that we can ensure that the test confirms what happens when the selector matches multiple container elements.
It says passing, but I am receiving an error: https://jsfiddle.net/1gvuLp2n/1/
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"
How do I fix that?
Passing 3 specs
init
with no parameters
with single container property
with multiple containers
it("with single container property", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
it("with multiple containers", function() {
const container = document.querySelector(".play1");
container.classList.remove("hide");
manageCover.init({
container: ".play1"
});
simulateAnimationEnd();
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
});
});
The error is coming from:
document.body I believe.
or it is not, and I have no idea where it is coming from.
https://jsfiddle.net/1gvuLp2n/1/
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘add’)"
describe("init", function() {
function simulateAnimationEnd() {
const animationEvent = new AnimationEvent('animationend', {
animationName: 'initial-fade'
});
document.body.dispatchEvent(animationEvent);
}
Is it coming from this line?
You told me to replace .play1 with hide there.
I was not supposed to do that?
expect(container.classList.contains("hide")).toBe(true);
play1 is not something that is expected to change, so checking for the play1 classname won’t achieve anything. Instead it is the
hideclassname that is expected to change.
What did I do wrong?