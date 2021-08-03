Adding space between menu with CSS

Hello, my first time to this site and wow I love it and decided to join. I’m worried my question has already been answered but after searching I’m not seeing the solution or maybe to clueless to see the answer before my eyes so here goes my first post.

On this website: https://www.plasticwelding.net I am trying to add a little space above and below the grey main menu via CSS. I noticed I can do so with

.menu {

margin: 10px 0px 10px 0px;

}

However it seems to ignore the bottom which from what I can tell is due to margin collapse? Adding

.menu {

margin: 10px 0px 10px 0px;

float: right;

}

overcomes that but I notice there appears to be a second grey bar somehow attached to the menu. Any advice you can give to correct this would be great.

