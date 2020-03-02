Adding space between <iframe>

Hi

I’m working in my firm’s CMS trying to add some horizontal space between three <iframe> 's which contain Vimeo videos. Is it possible to do this without using forced letterspaces (which the CMS removes automatically)?

I’d also like to align a link to the video transcript for each video under each <iframe> but without access to the CSS it’s proving to be a difficilt task.

I’m trying to avoid the use of layout tables for this task as tables aren’t constrained to the device width on phone, so left/right scrolling is required. Here’s a sample of the code i’m using for the <iframe> ;

<div style="text-align: center;"> <iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/12121212" width="250" height="141" frameborder="0" title="Video 1"></iframe> <iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/13131313" width="250" height="141" frameborder="0" title="Video 2"></iframe> <iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/14141414" width="250" height="141" frameborder="0" title="Video 3"> </iframe> </div>

We have a need to ensure accessibility at WCAG Level AA for all our content.

Thanks in advance.