Adding space between <iframe>

Hi
I’m working in my firm’s CMS trying to add some horizontal space between three
<iframe>'s which contain Vimeo videos. Is it possible to do this without using forced letterspaces (which the CMS removes automatically)?
I’d also like to align a link to the video transcript for each video under each
<iframe> but without access to the CSS it’s proving to be a difficilt task.
I’m trying to avoid the use of layout tables for this task as tables aren’t constrained to the device width on phone, so left/right scrolling is required. Here’s a sample of the code i’m using for the
<iframe>;
<div style="text-align: center;">
<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/12121212" width="250" height="141" frameborder="0" title="Video 1"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/13131313" width="250" height="141" frameborder="0" title="Video 2"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/14141414" width="250" height="141" frameborder="0" title="Video 3">
</iframe>
</div>
We have a need to ensure accessibility at WCAG Level AA for all our content.
Thanks in advance.