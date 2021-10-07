Adding sliding door page transition

I would like to try to get a sliding transition code working on one of these youtube codes.
Starting with the simple z-index code first.
This youtube has no cover:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hLm8twpf/1/
This youtube has a cover:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/Lhx5rwsv/3/
I wonder if it makes a difference, which one.
Would the transition code work on either one?
One has a clickhandler, the other doesn’t, so that may answer my question there.
My first attempt:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hLm8twpf/2/
YouTube now viewable behind curtain.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/L4sv0bqj/1/
svg play is now on curtain
code: https://jsfiddle.net/4Lr3m0vo/
How would I wrap the curtain around the youtube player?
Better now:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/nwhbor2a/1/
The curtain would need to be responsive also.
Improved:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/nwhbor2a/2/
But now none of the code is responsive.
Last Updated:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/sybk29nv/3/
Height/widths are the same now.
z-index removed from the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/3zxpdv5h/1/
<div class="container1">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="border">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="door-left"></div>
<div class="door-right"></div>
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Still needs to be responsive.
And needs to be centered in the middle.
Working on it: stuck
code: https://jsfiddle.net/t4qgkp53/3/
youtube needs to be hugging the border, it is not.
Last Updated:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/6ut9ysxh/5/
Had to go back and adjust some stuff.
Having trouble having the curtain be in alignment with the youtube player.