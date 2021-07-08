Adding sliding door page transition

Fixed: https://jsfiddle.net/9kmdg7st/1/
Now, what do you mean by remove 100% height, from what?
Referring to what you said here:
The height:100% needs to be removed as I already told you or it will cut short the background.
You see this code I already gave you above.
That removes the height:100% when clicked and the page opens.
However you wouldn’t have had to do that if you had used the vh units that were in my examples and in the previous thread where I told you that you can’t base height:100% on anything unless the parent has an unbroken chain of height:100% all the way back to the html and body elements.
If you had used a min-height of 100vh on the container and set .outer to have a height:100vh then it would work without problem. The .outer is display:table and height is treated as a minimum for table elements and will expand with content.
The devil is in the detail.
You mean this:
This is another way of doing it.
https://jsfiddle.net/s87gmau2/2/
.container1.slide {
height: auto;
min-height: 100vh;
overflow: hidden;
}
.outer {
display: table;
height: 100vh;
margin: 0 auto;
}
Yes except you don’t need the slide class on container1 anymore as it can be set up by default. These are the only rules you need for the container1.
.container1 {
position: relative;
min-height: 100vh;
overflow: hidden;
}
That’s me finished for the day. Back tomorrow afternoon. Someone else can jump in now
But now I have 2 containers of the same class name.
What do I do about this?
Removing
.slide gives me duplicate class names.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/2vg9n3ju/2/
.container1 {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
.container1 {
position: relative;
height: auto;
min-height: 100vh;
overflow: hidden;
}
I would then delete this one?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/2vg9n3ju/6/
.container1 {
position: relative;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
I didn’t think I could be any clearer.
.container1 {
position: relative;
min-height: 100vh;
overflow: hidden;
}
Those are the only rules you need for .container1. Delete anything else.
Why not this?
.container1 {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
}
Removing these?
height: auto;
min-height: 100vh;
code: https://jsfiddle.net/4vozqpdt/1/
The code seems to work without them.
Post #10 seems to explain the reason for min-height. More details might be required though.
Does it make other things easier that @asasass isn’t yet aware of?
You don’t need the height:auto as I already told you that it was not necessary.
The min-height:100vh on .container1 is not really necessary now that ,outer has height:100vh as that element will create the height for the page (unless you absolutely place it as you are prone to do then the height on .outer will be zero).
Is this how it would be written removing z-index from the code?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/r1vz2hwm/2/
Top:
<div class="container1 ">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<audio></audio>
<div class="container hide">
<div class="container-top">
Bottom:
<div class="door-left"> </div>
<div class="door-right"> </div>
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Instead of naming it container 1, what other name could I use instead?
It’s the one that goes to the transition.
<div class="container1">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="container-top">
<div class="container-right">
<div class="container-left">
How about calling it slidingdoor?
What about curtain?
Yes, curtain can work.
I would like to try to get a sliding transition code working on one of these youtube codes.
Starting with the simple z-index code first.
This youtube has no cover:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hLm8twpf/1/
This youtube has a cover:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/Lhx5rwsv/3/
I wonder if it makes a difference, which one.
Would the transition code work on either one?
One has a clickhandler, the other doesn’t, so that may answer my question there.
My first attempt:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hLm8twpf/2/
YouTube now viewable behind curtain.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/L4sv0bqj/1/
svg play is now on curtain
code: https://jsfiddle.net/4Lr3m0vo/
How would I wrap the curtain around the youtube player?
Better now:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/nwhbor2a/1/
The curtain would need to be responsive also.
Improved:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/nwhbor2a/2/
But now none of the code is responsive.
Last Updated:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/sybk29nv/3/
Height/widths are the same now.
z-index removed from the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/3zxpdv5h/1/
<div class="container1">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="border">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="door-left"></div>
<div class="door-right"></div>
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Still needs to be responsive.
And needs to be centered in the middle.
Working on it: stuck
code: https://jsfiddle.net/t4qgkp53/3/
youtube needs to be hugging the border, it is not.
Last Updated:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/6ut9ysxh/5/
Had to go back and adjust some stuff.
Having trouble having the curtain be in alignment with the youtube player.
This is the code I am working on:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/823cj50g/1/
Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"
This is a different code that works:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/6ut9ysxh/5/
And here is a working version of the code that I am trying to get working.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/damj3f4k/1/
What needs to be fixed in the code that is not working?
I got it to open here:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/sf96q4ho/1/
but the youtube isn’t visible.
That is from this code:
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
and tells us that an
el argument is not being appropriately given to the show function.
The cause of it is from this code, where wrapper cannot be found:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
entTarget});
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
I just added this:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
To here:
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide');
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Which would become this:
(function manageCover() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide');
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".wrap");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
code: https://jsfiddle.net/es5ypk79/1/
Now clicking on it opens the the doors/curtains.
Next would be, getting the youtube to appear.
This:
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const wrapper = evt.currentTarget.nextElementSibling;
show(wrapper);
initPlayer(wrapper);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
Would become this:
function initPlayer(wrapper) {
videoPlayer.init({
video: wrapper.querySelector(".video")
});
}
Removing the error
code: https://jsfiddle.net/mofqthbw/5/
youtube player is still not showing though.
This is the right code:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/vkwL58cu/4/
(function iife() {
"use strict";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide');
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
const thewrap = cover.parentNode.querySelector(".container");
hide(cover);
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".jacket");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
"use strict";
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100); // percent
}
let hasShuffled = false;
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
const shufflePlaylist = true;
if (!hasShuffled) {
player.setShuffle(shufflePlaylist);
player.playVideoAt(0);
hasShuffled = true;
}
}
function addVideo(video) {
const playlist = "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g";
new YT.Player(video, {
width: 640,
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars: {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
loop:1,
rel: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3,
cc_load_policy: 0,
fs: 0,
disablekb: 1,
playlist
},
events: {
"onReady": onPlayerReady,
"onStateChange": onPlayerStateChange
}
});
}
function init(opts) {
load.js("https://www.youtube.com/player_api").then(function() {
YT.ready(function() {
addVideo(opts.video);
});
});
}
return {
init
};
}());
videoPlayer.init({
video: document.querySelector(".video")
});