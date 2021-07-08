Adding sliding door page transition

PaulOB: PaulOB: .container1.slide{height:auto;min-height:100%;overflow:hidden;}

You see this code I already gave you above.

That removes the height:100% when clicked and the page opens.

However you wouldn’t have had to do that if you had used the vh units that were in my examples and in the previous thread where I told you that you can’t base height:100% on anything unless the parent has an unbroken chain of height:100% all the way back to the html and body elements.

If you had used a min-height of 100vh on the container and set .outer to have a height:100vh then it would work without problem. The .outer is display:table and height is treated as a minimum for table elements and will expand with content.

The devil is in the detail.