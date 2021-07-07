Adding sliding door page transition

I want to add this sliding door code.

How it would work:

After the play svg image is clicked, it would disappear, and the sliding doors would open to reveal what is behind them.

Sliding Door code by itself.

code: https://jsfiddle.net/eqrutdo8/

Most of the javascript removed so it is easier to work on the code.

Sliding Door

Added to

code: https://jsfiddle.net/jk9syn5h/

Removed from

code: https://jsfiddle.net/gmo8r6j5/1/

To implement this, I would be adding a new function here right?

Something similar to this?

Also, I believe I would be removing hover, and adding a ClickHandler in place of that, if I am correct about that.