Adding sliding door page transition

You could add a class to the container at the same time you remove the hide class.

e.g. document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide');

It goes here:

function show(el) { el.classList.remove("hide"); document.querySelector(".container1").classList.add('slide'); }

Then you would use that class in the css to toggle whatever you need.

e.g. Where you had hover for the doors you would use the class instead of hover.

.container1.slide .door-left { left: -50%; } .container1.slide .door-right { left: 100%; }

.container1 { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; } .container1.slide{height:auto;min-height:100%;overflow:hidden;} .jacketa{z-index:3;} .door-left, .door-right { position: absolute; z-index:2; height: 100%; width: 50%; top: 0%; transition: all ease 8s; -moz-transition: all ease 8s; -webkit-transition: all ease 8s; -o-transition: all ease 8s; -ms-transition: all ease 8s; } .door-left { left: 0%; background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106); } .door-right { left: 50%; background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211); } .container1.slide .door-left { left: -50%; } .container1.slide .door-right { left: 100%; }

The height:100% needs to be removed as I already told you or it will cut short the background. You also need to layer the elements properly or they will not stack in the right order. I have added the necessary code in the above snippet so look at it very carefully,

You don’t need those old prefixes for transition.