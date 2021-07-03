Adding regions to multiple pages so every page is competing for my client in those regions.

I have a client that offers his services in many different regions, so he has quite a lot of place names and regions as keywords. I dont want to take up keyword space in the titles etc, so is it a good idea to have a section in the footer so it appears on every page, and I have something like “I work in the following areas: Bristol, Gloucester, Chepstow…” etc.

So is that effective use of those keywords which will appear on every page, and allow the pages to be associated with those regions by the search engines.

Cheers