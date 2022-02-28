Adding Permissions Check to layout.html.php (PHP Novice To Ninja)

Hello,

I’m following along the the PHP Novice To Ninja book and adapting slightly for my own purposes.

I’m currently trying to make an admin button on the layout that isn’t visible to non-admins:

Layout.html.php

Blockquote

<!doctype html> <html> // ... <ul> <li><a href="/">Home</a></li> <li><a href="/page/about">About</a></li> <li><a href="/blog/list">Blog List</a></li> <?php if ($user->hasPermission(\Site\Entity\Author::ADD_BLOGS)): ?> <li><a href="/blog/addpage">Add a new blog</a></li> <?php else: ?> <p> You aren't an admin </p> // or more suitable message... <?php endif; ?>

So far I can get it to work if you are logged in, but if you aren’t i get the following error:

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function hasPermission() on boolean in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/templates/layout.html.php:27 Stack trace: #0 /home/vagrant/Code/Project/classes/Ninja/EntryPoint.php(27): include() #1 /home/vagrant/Code/Project/classes/Ninja/EntryPoint.php(69): Ninja\EntryPoint->loadTemplate(‘layout.html.php’, Array) #2 /home/vagrant/Code/Project/public/index.php(10): Ninja\EntryPoint->run() #3 {main} thrown in /home/vagrant/Code/Project/templates/layout.html.php on line 27

I am trying to inject the permissions into the layout template in EntryPoint.php as follows:

Blockquote

echo $this->loadTemplate(‘layout.html.php’, [‘loggedIn’ => $authentication->isLoggedIn(),

‘user’ => $authentication->getUser(),

‘output’ => $output,

‘title’ => $title,

‘metaDescription’ => $metaDescription,

]);

I had previously also tried ‘user’ => $author, which is how the permissions are passed into the other templates. This didn’t work at all.