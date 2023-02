Hi there,

I have a full width container that has a background image in and a fixed width container within this. What I am struggling to do is to have the background image have some padding around it so it’s not touching the edges of the screen, but can’t work it out. I know it must be so simple!

This is a fiddle of my example:

I have tried adding margin to the full width container, but that adds page scrolling.

Any ideas what I need to do?

Thanks!